  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Fernando Alonso
  • “Miracles don’t exist”: Fernando Alonso with a straightforward verdict after Singapore GP qualifying 

“Miracles don’t exist”: Fernando Alonso with a straightforward verdict after Singapore GP qualifying 

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Oct 04, 2025 22:37 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team answers questions in the TV media pen during qualifying- Source: Getty

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso gave a damning verdict of his performance after qualifying P10 for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. The Spanish driver posed a threat to the top teams this weekend, shocking everyone after topping the FP1 session and following it up with a stellar P4 in FP2.

Ad

The Silverstone-based outfit, though, could not maintain its momentum from Friday and went into a different setup direction ahead of the qualifying. The two-time F1 world champion and his teammate, Lance Stroll, struggled in the Q1 session, with the latter failing to get out first hurdle.

Fernando Alonso, on the other hand, managed his way through into Q3 but could only manage a P10. In his post-quali interview with DAZN, the 44-year-old gave a brutal assessment of his chances of big points in the main race on Sunday and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Tomorrow the points get complicated. In Free Practice 3 we've already seen that we didn't have yesterday's pace. I don't think anything will happen tomorrow. Everyone will suffer a bit, That a circuit suits us means being 9th or 10th. Miracles don't exist,"
Ad

Fernando Alonso has not finished in the points in the last two race weekends as the AMR25 did not suit the low downforce layout of the tracks in Monza and Baku.

Fernando Alonso analyzes shift in performance of AMR25 this weekend

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that he believed that he and the team made changes to the setup of the AMR25 which made the car slower ahead of the all important qualifying session.

Ad

As per Motorsport.com, the 32-time F1 race winner addressed the shift in performance and said:

"Yes, we changed things. I think on the set-up we made the car slower, it happens sometimes. And the others, they make the car faster, so the combination is just a few positions away. Nothing we can do, it's not that we decide. When you start P10, actually, you probably prefer to start P11. That guarantees you maybe points for tomorrow."
Ad
"I think it's going to be difficult, but we are not fast enough to win the points. There are the top four teams, and the fifth clear top team is AlphaTauri, Isack Hadjar, and then here Haas are clearly in front of us, and maybe Williams as well. We put a lap together today, but if you put the two cars together, I think we are maybe the eighth-fastest team or something like that. If we score points, it's welcome, but maybe we don't deserve it,"

Fernando Alonso has finished in points just once in the past three editions of the Singapore Grand Prix, after he claimed P8 in 2024, and would hope to make it back-to-back points finishes around the track, where he has managed two wins previously in 2008 and 2010.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Devang Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications