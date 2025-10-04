“Miracles don’t exist”: Fernando Alonso with a straightforward verdict after Singapore GP qualifying 

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso gave a damning verdict of his performance after qualifying P10 for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. The Spanish driver posed a threat to the top teams this weekend, shocking everyone after topping the FP1 session and following it up with a stellar P4 in FP2.The Silverstone-based outfit, though, could not maintain its momentum from Friday and went into a different setup direction ahead of the qualifying. The two-time F1 world champion and his teammate, Lance Stroll, struggled in the Q1 session, with the latter failing to get out first hurdle.Fernando Alonso, on the other hand, managed his way through into Q3 but could only manage a P10. In his post-quali interview with DAZN, the 44-year-old gave a brutal assessment of his chances of big points in the main race on Sunday and said:&quot;Tomorrow the points get complicated. In Free Practice 3 we've already seen that we didn't have yesterday's pace. I don't think anything will happen tomorrow. Everyone will suffer a bit, That a circuit suits us means being 9th or 10th. Miracles don't exist,&quot;Fernando Alonso has not finished in the points in the last two race weekends as the AMR25 did not suit the low downforce layout of the tracks in Monza and Baku.Fernando Alonso analyzes shift in performance of AMR25 this weekendAston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that he believed that he and the team made changes to the setup of the AMR25 which made the car slower ahead of the all important qualifying session.As per Motorsport.com, the 32-time F1 race winner addressed the shift in performance and said:&quot;Yes, we changed things. I think on the set-up we made the car slower, it happens sometimes. And the others, they make the car faster, so the combination is just a few positions away. Nothing we can do, it's not that we decide. When you start P10, actually, you probably prefer to start P11. That guarantees you maybe points for tomorrow.&quot;&quot;I think it's going to be difficult, but we are not fast enough to win the points. There are the top four teams, and the fifth clear top team is AlphaTauri, Isack Hadjar, and then here Haas are clearly in front of us, and maybe Williams as well. We put a lap together today, but if you put the two cars together, I think we are maybe the eighth-fastest team or something like that. If we score points, it's welcome, but maybe we don't deserve it,&quot;Fernando Alonso has finished in points just once in the past three editions of the Singapore Grand Prix, after he claimed P8 in 2024, and would hope to make it back-to-back points finishes around the track, where he has managed two wins previously in 2008 and 2010.