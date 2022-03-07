"This could create some loopholes or confusion" - Alfa Romeo boss on modifying F1's sporting regulations

Modification of F1's sporting regualtions could result in the creation of loopholes in the sport, according to Alfa Romeo team principal Frédéric Vasseur.

During an interview, the 53-year-old shared his thoughts on the sweeping changes that have been made to the sport ahead of the upcoming 2022 season. He said:

“The sporting regs is a real question but I think it is probably more and more complex because we are adding in articles year after year. We have to keep in mind that the racing is still the same as 25 years ago, [yet] we have probably 10 times more pages in the sporting regulations and this could create some loopholes or confusion. But the process and the organization of the commissions in F1 is quite clear, that we are moving forward, trying to improve the system and we had a good discussion about this. I am confident we will move forward on this also.”

F1 has introduced a slew of new rules that encompass power units, wheels, and bodywork as well as fuel. The reintroduction of ground effect is also a huge aerodynamic change for the next generation of cars. In addition, teams must also adhere to a strict budget cap to keep the competition on an even keel.

New sponsorship deals to allow Alfa Romeo to spend close to F1's 2022 cost cap

Alfa Romeo could spend closer to F1's aforementioned budget cap after the Swiss team was able to secure new sponsorship deals going into the 2022 campaign.

The 2021 season saw the expenditure cap placed at $145 million. This season, it has been further reduced to $140 million. Despite the deficit, Vasseur is not fazed. During an interview with Autosport, the Frenchman said:

“We still have some negotiations in progress, on the sponsor side and so on, but I think we’ll be very close to the budget cap. This is a mega opportunity for the company. I’m convinced of that. I’m not just speaking about the company, but even for the team, to know that you are at the limit. This is a different approach, different mentality. It will be a good push for everybody.”

Vasseur and Co. were seen struggling during the first F1 pre-season testing of the year in Barcelona. They will now hope to get back on track in more ways than one in a few days' time in Bahrain.

