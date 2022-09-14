Monaco GP to stay on F1 calendar for few more years: Reports

After much speculation, the F1 Monaco GP will continue to be on the calendar for the coming years, according to a report by AMuS.

The track layout has raised questions in the last few years. Cars have gotten much bigger and because of that, the already narrow track where it was tough to make an overtake has now become even tougher. The race this season was somewhat eventful with rain making things interesting.

Tobi Grüner 🏁 @tgruener



#AMuS #F1 #MonacoGP Good news for all fans of tight street racing. We hear that Monaco will be on the F1 calendar for a few more years. Good news for all fans of tight street racing. We hear that Monaco will be on the F1 calendar for a few more years.#AMuS #F1 #MonacoGP

The races before that were rather dull with next to no overtakes. There was speculation over the future of the race and whether Monaco could find itself losing its spot on the calendar. As it turns out, that's not the case and the venue will continue to be part of the F1 World Championship for a few more years.

There were, however, suggestions that Monaco's layout could see a change to accommodate the new generation of cars. Toto Wolff mentioned after the F1 Monaco GP this season that Lewis Hamilton was stuck behind Fernando Alonso, who was driving around five seconds slower than the pack in front. It was with this that the Mercedes boss had suggested a change in layout to facilitate overtaking. Talking about Monaco, he said:

"I think what we need to look at is Monaco. If a car can really slow down by almost five seconds and hold everybody up, it's just a shame for the racing here, so maybe we can look at the track layout, so we're not having a procession."

He further added:

"[Monaco is] such a fantastic venue, and it's always amazing to be here, but we need to maybe look at the layout [if drivers can lap] five seconds slower and you still can't overtake."

Toto Wolff's suggestion for the change in layout for the F1 Monaco GP

Speaking about the change in layout, Toto Wolff admitted that all of it was probably wishful thinking. However, he also conceded that F1 needed Monaco just like Monaco needed F1, and hence if something can be incorporated, it's worth a shot. He said:

mimi 🇲🇽 @rbrgirly no im not crying over this picture of checo realizing he actually won the monaco gp, you are 🫣 no im not crying over this picture of checo realizing he actually won the monaco gp, you are 🫣😭 https://t.co/KN8SGx2sEA

"We need Monaco and Monaco needs Formula 1. So with [changing] the track layout, maybe it's wishful thinking. I wouldn't know where else we can drive them around these roads. The tunnel is already fast, but I don't know what can be done. Maybe we can just get rid of the chicane, exit the tunnel and make it a long straight. [But] then Tabac would be too fast, so maybe some braking there."

Whether Monaco sees a change in the layout or not, it's hard to argue that unless the venue produces better racing, it's going to be tough to go there long-term.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12