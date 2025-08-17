  • home icon
  • Yuki Tsunoda
  "More tolerable version of Lance Stroll": Fans react as reports suggest RB's gain in Yuki Tsunoda signing

“More tolerable version of Lance Stroll”: Fans react as reports suggest RB’s gain in Yuki Tsunoda signing

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Published Aug 17, 2025 16:02 GMT
Fans react as reports suggest RB's gain in Yuki Tsunoda signing (Getty Images)
Fans react as reports suggest RB’s gain in Yuki Tsunoda signing (Getty Images)

Fans reacted as speculations of Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda being a pay driver emerged on social media. Speculations claimed that Honda allegedly gave Red Bull Racing a discount to sign the Japanese driver to the team.

Yuki Tsunoda has been a part of the Red Bull family since the 2021 season. He debuted that year with AlphaTauri (now VCARB) and was always thought to be a potential driver at Red Bull, alongside Max Verstappen. He finally got the chance to move up shortly after the start of this season, as the team decided to swap him with Liam Lawson, who had driven only two races.

While Tsunoda was moved up, considering Lawson's subpar performance, the Japanese driver hasn't been performing any better, either. Reports (via ESPN)suggest that Honda gave a discount to Red Bull Racing on their engines, on the condition that they would give Tsunoda a full-time racing contract.

Fans on social media found this hilarious. Quite a few compared him to Lance Stroll, who is sometimes suggested to be a "pay driver" sometimes. Like this user wrote:

"Of course. Yuki Tsuhonda, a worse and more intolerable version of Lance stroll."
Some also mentioned that this was unfair to Liam Lawson, who wasn't given enough opportunity within the team, with others suggesting that Tsunoda might not stay at Red Bull with the new regulations, considering Honda is set to end their partnership with the team and start working with Aston Martin.

Yuki Tsunoda claims gap to Max Verstappen "continues to close"

Max Verstappen has scored all but seven of Red Bull's 194 points in the Constructors' Championship. While his teammate has struggled to put himself in a simple point-scoring position throughout the length of the season so far, Verstappen has managed to win multiple races and keep the RB21 in a competitive position against its competitors.

However, Yuki Tsunoda had a positive outlook during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend earlier. Speaking to the media, he claimed that his gap to Verstappen was closing down, and challenged that other drivers couldn't get so close to him.

"The gap with Max continues to close, it may not feel like we are getting there but on paper we are only one tenth off his pace. I'm not sure many other drivers could get as close to him," Yuki Tsunoda said (via F1).

There is seemingly no way that Red Bull could win the Constructors' Championship this season. Moreover, although Max Verstappen was thought to be a strong contender early in the season, Oscar Piastri has already pulled off a 97-point gap at the top of the championship table. Verstappen, meanwhile, sits in third place.

Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

