More transparency, more credibility: Sebastian Vettel wishes to see F1 change for the better

Sebastian Vettel spoke about more transparency and credibility in F1 in the upcoming years. The German was speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Sportskeeda was present.

When Vettel was asked for one final suggestion for F1 before retiring, he prioritized transparency and credibility. He stated that since the world is growing and almost everything is so transparent, so should the sport.

Vettel said:

"I think in general, more transparency, because I think the world is opening up, F1 should follow, should lead, so more transparency."

Sebastian Vettel also felt that the sport should be more credible for all of the things 'they say they are doing,' a probable reference to the net zero emission mission of the sport. He believes that the need for credibility is imminent and hence the sport should take care of that.

The Aston Martin driver said:

"More credibility, as I think with all the claims and all the things that we're saying we're doing and wanting to do in the future, I think we need to prove that we are actually doing them, as a sport."

This weekend will mark Vettel's final race in F1, having announced his retirement in late July. Since the German is largely known as an activist around the paddock, his decisions and thoughts are of great value to fans.

Sebastian Vettel suggests changes for F1 cars

Sebastian Vettel has been a driver in the sport since the V8 engines screamed around the track, and he has had the experience of competing in the V6 turbo hybrid era as well. As much of a car geek as the German is, he left suggestions for the future of F1 cars.

Sebastian Vettel feels that the cars should be lighter than what they are now and that this will also help with the tires. He said:

"I would make the cars a lot lighter. I think it brings a lot of joy. By definition, if the cars are lighter we'll have less problems with tyres."

Following up with the 2022 regulations, the cars are now supposed to have a minimum weight of 800 kg, much heavier than what they used to be. Vettel, however, feels lighter cars will bring in more competition and the driving will be less physical or exhausting.

