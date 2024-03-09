Helmut Marko finds himself in the spotlight as Red Bull chief admits he might not be present in the next F1 race in Australia, set to take place on March 28. The news comes just hours after the Red Bull employee who accused Christian Horner was suspended by the defending Constructor's Champions.

After all the drama surrounding Christian Horner and Max Verstappen's father, Jos, it seems like Marko is the latest Red Bull figure who finds himself in the mess.

Marko told ORF in Saudi Arabia (via Autosport):

"I'll put it this way, it's difficult to judge, or let's put it this way, ultimately, I'll decide for myself what I do. The theoretical possibility always exists."

The Austrian added:

"I think it's such a complex issue. Again, we want peace in the team. This world championship will be difficult enough with 24 races and we have to concentrate on that."

If the rumors are true, this could lead to a massive shakedown at the Red Bull camp. Max Verstappen's future is already in doubt as Mercedes are reportedly eyeing the Dutchman to replace Lewis Hamilton, who will join Ferrari in 2025.

Furthermore, Jos Verstappen openly attacking Christian Horner after the race in Bahrain didn't help cool down the matter either. Now it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the following weeks.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen bags pole in Saudi Arabia amid ongoing dilemma in team

It was business as usual for Max Verstappen as the Red Bull star grabbed his maiden pole in Saudi Arabia. The three-time F1 champion managed to take successive pole positions after comfortably beating second-placed Charles Leclerc by +0.319 seconds.

The duo will be joined by Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez in the second row alongside Fernando Alonso.

McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished P5 and P6, respectively, followed by the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Yuki Tsunoda put on an impressive display as he bagged P9 in the final qualifying session. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll will start at P10 to round off the top-10 positions for the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Verstappen continued his dominance after comprehensively winning the previous race in Bahrain. The Dutchman, along with Sergio Perez, has done fairly well to keep the recent controversy surrounding the team away from affecting the results on track.

Will the energy drink company continue decimating their rivals this weekend in Jeddah?