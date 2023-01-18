"Most of the drivers are bloody boring!" - Former Red Bull man praises Netflix's editing on F1 Drive to Survive

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has praised Netflix's editing of their popular Drive to Survive series, claiming that most drivers are 'bloody boring'. The show has come under fire from prominent drivers for allegedly creating fake controversies and rivalries.

A prominent voice against the show is Max Verstappen, who refused to be a part of the show for several seasons as he felt Netflix created fake narratives to benefit their audiences.

However, after sitting down with Netflix, Verstappen has now cleared the air and will feature on the fifth season of the docuseries that is to start in about a month's time.

Max Verstappen Updates @MV_Updates



After not being happy with how the Netflix show created false narratives and purposefully painted drivers in a bad light, Max Verstappen will once again join the series. 🧡🦁 Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 —After not being happy with how the Netflix show created false narratives and purposefully painted drivers in a bad light, Max Verstappen will once again join the series. 🧡🦁 Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 — After not being happy with how the Netflix show created false narratives and purposefully painted drivers in a bad light, Max Verstappen will once again join the series. 🧡🦁🚀 https://t.co/mJKgLbr3il

David Coulthard, on the other hand, has no issues with Netflix's treatment of the drivers, claiming that most of them are boring outside the sport. The Scotsman believes a dramatic style of editing is needed to bring some spice into the docuseries.

Speaking at a Red Bull event in Dublin, Coulthard said:

"They felt some of the conversations being placed in places they weren’t entirely happy about. But the reality is, if it wasn’t done like that, it wouldn’t be anywhere near as interesting and as fun and it’s part of the show, and it’s part of the entertainment."

"I don’t think anyone should be… unless you’re trying to rewrite history or you’re doing something which could be seen as illegal, I think that if it makes them seem more interesting than they are – because most of the drivers are bloody boring! To be honest – Netflix makes them seem quite interesting.”

Former Red Bull driver praises Lewis Hamilton

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has praised Lewis Hamilton for his mature behavior after the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. The Briton was denied a record-breaking eighth title win by Max Verstappen on the final lap of the race at Yas Marina.

Hamilton was en route to breaking Michael Schumacher's title record in 2021 when a controversial late safety car allowed Verstappen to take his first title in the sport.

While the conditions under which Verstappen won the title were controversial, former driver David Coulthard lauded the Mercedes driver's maturity in the face of adversity.

Late Brakers @LateBrakers



David Coulthard: “I would have kicked off. I’d still be complaining [in the] European Court of Appeal.”



@/eoghainfitzgerald [Tiktok]

via



Interviewer: “How would you have taken it [ #AD21 ].”David Coulthard: “I would have kicked off. I’d still be complaining [in the] European Court of Appeal.”@/eoghainfitzgerald [Tiktok]via @TeamLH44_JAPAN Interviewer: “How would you have taken it [#AD21].”David Coulthard: “I would have kicked off. I’d still be complaining [in the] European Court of Appeal.”📹 @/eoghainfitzgerald [Tiktok] via @TeamLH44_JAPANhttps://t.co/4vWiRo7PPv

The Scotsman, however, suspected that a younger Lewis Hamilton might have handled the situation differently and claimed that the Briton's maturity was probably a result of his vast experience in the sport.

Speaking at a Red Bull event in Dublin, Coulthard said:

“The way Lewis handled it was fantastic. Maybe when he was younger, it would have been more difficult to do that. But he’s in his late 30s, he’s done a few laps, and I think with age comes maturity. The benefit of youth is you don’t know, so you’re not scared of anything."

"As you get older, you obviously start to understand consequences and things like that. But that maturity I think enables you to deal with different situations.”

With Mercedes reportedly fighting at the front in 2023, it will be interesting to see whether Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head-to-head later this year.

Poll : 0 votes