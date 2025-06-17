Music royalty Hans Zimmer credits Lewis Hamilton for inspiring his writings

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer were present in New York on June 16, 2025, as they attended the F1 Movie Premiere. Zimmer is responsible for the score of the upcoming F1 film and walked the red carpet at the F1 Movie premiere in Times Square.

The F1 Movie starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem is set to be released later this month on June 27. The movie is directed by the director of Top Gun Maverick, Joseph Kosinski with Lewis Hamilton being one of the co-producers of the movie.

Hans Zimmer is infamous for producing some of the most iconic film scores of all time, which include Interstellar and Inception. The upcoming F1 movie will be the latest work of the two-time Oscar winner. As Zimmer walked the red carpet, he was interviewed by Variety. The reporter asked the Musician how familiar he was with F1 before signing up for the film, to which he replied,

Trending

“Being a European, I probably was more familiar than most Americans because it was always a part of our culture. And then, a few years ago, I don't even know how many years back, I met Lewis Hamilton, and we started talking. And when this movie came about, I was really starting to talk to Hamilton.”

“And I think, in a funny sort of way, so much of the inspiration and so much of what I was doing came from my conversations with Lewis. I just want to give him credit. It was like he was always sitting beside me when I was writing,” added Hans Zimmer

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton himself is a huge music fan and is infamous for producing music. The F1 driver featured on Christian Aguilera’s song Pipe under the feature artist name XNDA. Zimmer and Hamilton met many years ago and are known to be good friends.

Movie critic and Senior Artisans Editor at Variety Jazz Tangcay in her F1 Movie review wrote,

“The sound, score and cinematography are flawless. Damson Idris and Brad Pitt are great!”

Expand Tweet

When Hans Zimmer gave Lewis Hamilton a tour of his studio

Lewis Hamilton met with Hans Zimmer in early 2020 and uploaded images from the same on his social media. The Ferrari driver detailed how the Academy Award winner showcased his studio to him. The caption of the post read,

“I had the incredible opportunity to hang out with @hanszimmer earlier this year. Chances are, he's scored some of your favourite movies. Getting to see his studio was amazing and get an insight into how he does what he does. It was such an honour and I'm forever grateful for the time he gave me. Such an inspiring individual”

Hans Zimmer was also responsible for the film scores of Rush, a movie about the F1 rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda that featured Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More