“My anxiety has won. I hate being in public”: Machine Gun Kelly claims he was ‘forced’ to give an interview in the F1 Brazil GP after public scrutiny

American rapper Machine Gun Kelly was the latest celebrity whose interview with Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle went viral prior to the start of the Brazilian GP on Sunday, November 5.

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, was F1's VIP guest at Interlagos and was invited to visit the paddock by the organizers. The rapper found himself on the starting grid ahead of the event where his paths crossed with Brundle and thus ensued an awkward interview.

The former F1 driver-turned-commentator failed to recognize the music icon, which led to an awkward exchange between the two filled with lengthy periods of silence. MGK couldn't hear Brundle for much of the interview and was definitely not interested in showing off his ‘air piano’ skills on TV.

The rapper was criticized on social media as he appeared out of place and uninterested while speaking to the F1 ace. However, MGK cleared the air around his vibe during the interview as he explained on X:

“My vibe is ‘the worst’, how?” Kelly tweeted. “Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event? Because car engines were so loud I couldn’t hear him? Please tell me more about why I’m the worst.”

The rapper is also reported to have left the venue midway through the Brazilian GP. In the aftermath of his visit, MGK revealed that he hates being in public due to his anxiety which had the better of him.

“My anxiety has won. I hate being in public,”

It was just another episode in Martin Brundle's pre-race grid walk, where he interviews world-renowned celebrities on the race grid and tries to stir up the atmosphere with a bit of banter.

Martin Brundle's hilarious take on his interaction with Machine Gun Kelly

Martin Brundle took the banter off the grid to social media, where he posted a hilarious epilogue to his interview with Machine Gun Kelly.

Brundle reposted a picture of Machine Gun Kelly, his partner Megan Fox, and Megan Thee Stallion, on which he commented that his claim to fame was meeting two of the three mentioned celebrities.

He also acknowledged their presence on the grid and hoped he didn't appear too weird.

"Finally, my claim to fame, I’ve met two of these three people. I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport … I hope they didn’t find me too weird," the Sky F1 pundit wrote.

Martin Brundle met American rapper Megan Thee Stallion during the 2021 United States GP, which also involved an awkward exchange.