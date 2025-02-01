"My car is not a girl, it's a guy": When Max Verstappen hilariously corrected a reporter

Max Verstappen once corrected a reporter for mixing up the gender of his car. In an old, hilarious interview, he claimed that his car is a guy and not a girl. Verstappen, the four-time world champion, has always carried honest wit and humor. He shares his opinions without the fear of being judged and criticizes things that do not feel right to him.

He made his debut at the age of 17, being the youngest driver to race in the pinnacle of motorsport. After a controversial maiden title victory in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Dutchman won three titles back-to-back to unleash a new era of dominance.

In an old interview dating back to 2017, Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz referred to Max Verstappen's car as female, to which the driver took objection and said:

"My car is not a girl; it's a guy. I never race a girl. Everybody names the car and engine as a girl, but it's a guy. Why should it be a girl?" Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen was ruthless when he made his debut in F1. That trait hasn't changed; he matured into a four-time F1 champion. In the 2024 season, he faced criticism for running his championship rival Lando Norris off the track multiple times.

However, Dutchman clarified that winning the championship was his priority, and he wanted to achieve that even if it required him to cross the line. Eventually, he won the title with a 63-point lead over Norris.

Verstappen will debut in the RB21 on February 25th at Red Bull's filming day in Bahrain. The livery of the car will be unveiled at the FIA's grand event in London on February 18. The pre-season testing will begin in Bahrain from February 26 to 28.

Christian Horner distances Max Verstappen from Johnny Herbert's sacking

Christian Horner [L] with Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Johnny Herbert, former F1 driver turned steward, was sacked from the stewarding panel for the 2025 season. FIA released a statement suggesting that Herbert's dual role in officiating and media violates the policy.

However, some fans suggested that Herbert's cold war with Max Verstappen could have played a huge role in his sacking. Talking to Sky Sports, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner reacted to the narrative and said (via grandprix247):

"Firstly, it has absolutely nothing to do with Max. But it’s absolutely the right decision. You cannot have stewards working in the media. You don’t have it in the Premier League; you don’t have it in any other form of professional sport."

Johnny Herbert faced scrutiny when he openly criticized Verstappen's aggressive driving style and deemed it dangerous for the sport. Moreover, when the Dutchman faced penalties in Mexico with Herbert on the steward panel, concerns over alleged bias were raised by Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen.

