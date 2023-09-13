“My eyes are sweating”: Liam Lawson melts hearts as F1 fans react to AlphaTauri driver taking his dad to the Singapore GP

Liam Lawson will continue to replace Daniel Ricciardo in the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix. Ricciardo, who suffered a broken metacarpal, is undergoing rehabilitation after a surgery last month.

After driving two races for AlphaTauri, Liam Lawson will face one of the toughest races on the Formula One calendar at the Marina Bay Circuit. At the Singapore Grand Prix, a circuit known for its difficulty in terms of attrition and possibly the most physically demanding challenge for the drivers, Lawson has the potential to shine.

Speaking ahead of the Grand Prix weekend, Lawson explained why the Singapore Grand Prix is one of the most significant races for him:

"My dad actually used to promise me every year that he would take me to the Singapore Grand Prix, and in the end, we never went, but he’s going to be coming to the Grand Prix this weekend, so actually I’m taking him!” Lawson said (via Athletistic.com)

Lawson stated that his father will be in attendance for the Singapore Grand Prix and fans online had the most heartwarming reaction to this statement.

"My eyes are sweating" one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As Liam Lawson prepares for his debut at the Singapore Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo has also arrived in Singapore. But he will not be driving since he has not yet been declared fit to race again. He will remain in the AlphaTauri pit during the weekend for engineering purposes only and won't be available for any PR or media duties.

Liam Lawson opens up about his F1 season

Liam Lawson had to get used to a variety of conditions after suddenly being called in to take the place of the injured Daniel Ricciardo, who is not anticipated to return until the Qatar Grand Prix.

He completed the Dutch GP without incident, moving AlphaTauri up to 13th in the process. At Monza, this had been improved by a better finish of 11th place, the highest place finish so far for the young rookie.

Lawson stated that he felt like he was "faking" his debut race in Formula 1:

"We had a very short timeframe, so you're almost kind of faking it until you get that feeling. It only really came probably halfway through the race to be honest." He said (via GPtoday.com)