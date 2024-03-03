Christian Horner refused to comment on the allegedly leaked evidence from the Red Bull investigation. Recently, a Google Drive folder reportedly containing several images of messages between him and the female employee who made a complaint against him, were 'leaked'.

The Briton declined to comment on the messages and asserted that his primary focus was on his family, the team, and his wife Geri Halliwell.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, for the first time since that incident, the Red Bull CEO denied the need to comment on them as he addressed the on-site press.

In the build-up to the weekend, the email was sent to team principals, journalists, and key F1 figures, including F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The 50-year-old claimed he had full support from his team, wife, and family through the controversy.

Asked to comment on the purported evidence that contained images of the messages, the Red Bull CEO said:

“Will I comment on them? Come on. Well, I'm not going to comment on anonymous speculative messages from an unknown source.”

Pressed further to comment on the messages and texts from the circulated email, Horner said:

“They are from an unknown source which I am not going to comment on. So next question.”

Asked if it bothered him that someone wanted to drag the controversy, he said:

“I'm not going to comment on what motives whatever person may have for doing this. That my focus is on. this team, my family, my wife and going racing. I have the support of an incredible family, of an incredible wife, of an incredible team and everybody within that team. My focus is on going racing and winning races and doing the best that I can.”

Christian Horner certain he will continue as Red Bull Racing CEO

Christian Horner guaranteed that he will continue in his role as the CEO of Red Bull Racing despite the controversy of the anonymous emails. He was certain that the complaint was dismissed internally at Red Bull and was no longer a concern.

An independent QC was called to conduct an investigation and the report was submitted to the board of the energy drinks company.

Asked if he was confident he would be in his role at Red Bull for the entire season, Horner said:

“Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Asked if he planned to remain resolute despite all that was thrown at him, he said:

“100%. There was a full lengthy internal process that was completed by an independent QC, and the grievance that was raised was dismissed, end of, move on. I've always been entirely confident that I would be there. And my focus is on the season ahead and the races we have ahead.”

On whether it was detrimental for the sport to have such a controversy going on, the Red Bull Racing CEO replied:

“Yeah, I can't comment on what people are choosing to write. My focus is on the team, my family, and the people around me. And I have their full support, their full backing, and for me it's about looking ahead and moving forward.”

Horner claims his focus was to move forward and to get back to his job at Red Bull Racing and the season ahead. Prior to the race, he entered the paddock with his wife Geri Halliwell, and was joined by the son of the major Thai stakeholder of the energy drinks company in what can be seen as a show of support.

As F1 completed its first race of 2024, the controversy sublimed as racing got underway. The Milton Keynes squad started their season at the top of the championship points table with both drivers racking up a total of 44 points.