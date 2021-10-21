"My goal is to be in a Red Bull" - Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly has had an impressive season with AlphaTauri. Despite his consistent performances, the much-anticipated return to a top team has eluded the French driver.

When questioned by the official Formula 1 website about whether he felt he'd done enough to prove he deserves a spot in Red Bull, Gasly replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, I think I performed at a very good level this season, better than I did in 2018 when I was given the opportunity, performing at a better level, more experienced and based on this year I could have deserved a better chance,” was Pierre Gasly's answer.

“But that is the decision, it doesn’t stop my motivation, I’ve been in Sergio’s position, it’s part of obviously a career perspective,” he added.

Pierre Gasly further expressed a desire to return to the top Red Bull team so that he can fight for wins and pole positions regularly.

"My goal is to be in Red Bull, and there’s no surprise in that," Gasly said. "I want to be in a car which allows me to fight for wins and podiums. That will always be the target, that’s what I’m working for every morning, working on myself, trying to be a better driver to win races and that’s the goal.”

I'm yet to have a good race in Austin: Pierre Gasly

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1 even the simplest of actions can play a large role in a driver’s performance… hold on to your breath (or don’t) because we’re talking about he respiratory system! 👇 even the simplest of actions can play a large role in a driver’s performance… hold on to your breath (or don’t) because we’re talking about he respiratory system! 👇 https://t.co/PIW33QZ8C8

While previewing the US Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly recognized a relative lack of success he's had at the track. He also expressed his desire to put together a great result with AlphaTauri and close the gap with Alpine in the standings.

Also Read

“I’ve not yet had any great races in Austin, the best I did was 10th the last time we were there," he said. "I’m not particularly worried about it, because our car is working well everywhere at the moment and we just have to avoid any problems waiting to ambush us, so that we can continue to close in on Alpine in the championship."

Pierre Gasly is currently ninth in the standings with a podium at Baku to his name. The driver has been fighting a lone battle for AlphaTauri with rookie Yuki Tsunoda yet to hit his stride in Formula 1. AlphaTauri trail Alpine by 12 points in the championship and will be looking to close the gap further this weekend.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee