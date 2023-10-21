"My heart breaks for the innocent lives lost" - Lewis Hamilton issues statement on Israel-Palestine conflict

Lewis Hamilton has issued a statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling on world leaders to end the conflict.

In the first week of October, Israel was attacked by Hamas, a Palestine militant group which led to retaliation from the Jewish country. Since then multiple reports have continued to surface around bombing and attacks in Gaza in what has been a counterattack from Israel.

The volatile relations have existed since 1948 and there seems to be no end to the dispute.

Lewis Hamilton is taking part in the 2023 F1 US GP this weekend and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation. The Mercedes driver talked about the loss of innocent lives in Israel and Palestine and called for an end to the dispute that continues to cause destruction. He wrote:

“My heart breaks for the innocent lives lost in Israel and Palestine and all the lives that have been forever changed. The scale of the ongoing suffering and loss is truly devastating and there is no justification for the deliberate targeting of innocent people - especially children. We cannot accept it.”

He added:

“Now, more than ever we need to come together. With so much hurt and grief, we need to use our collective power to put pressure on our leaders to do absolutely everything they can to find a way to end this. We shouldn't rest until every child in the region is safe.”

Lewis Hamilton on the prospect of beating Sergio Perez in P2

When questioned on the prospect of beating Sergio Perez for P2 in the championship, the Brit said that if it happens it will be a result of the resilience and strength of the team.

The driver admitted that whether or not he beat Perez in the championship, he was very proud of the work his team had done this season. Hamilton said in the post-qualifying press conference:

"I mean, all of us are pushing to finish first. So I think it will be just a showing of really, you know, resilience and strength and depth from our team. I think we had a difficult year last year."

"And even with the start to this year, we didn't expect to be where we are. So to be fighting for second in the Constructors and obviously trying to hold that position to these two guys."

He added:

"And, yeah, I mean, I don't know whether or not we'll catch Sergio but given the difference of our cars throughout the season, I'm really proud of the work that we've done. We've just got to keep our heads down, keep fighting, keep pushing."

Lewis Hamilton qualified for the race on Sunday in P3 and will be hoping to bag a strong result for Mercedes this weekend.