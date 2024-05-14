“My heart is with everyone”: Lewis Hamilton comes out in support of Brazil flood victims

Lewis Hamilton has shown his support for Brazilians suffering from massive floods. He also urged his followers to donate to UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) to help the needy.

According to the BBC, intense rains over the weekend in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul raised the water levels of the rivers Taquari and Cai. This resulted in their banks breaking and causing massive floods in the state's interior areas.

Over 500,000 homes were displaced as a result of the floods, and 147 verified deaths have occurred. Rescue teams are still looking for missing people in the area. The Taquari and Cai rivers run into the Guaíba city, which has already caused major flooding in Porto Alegre, the state capital.

While Hamilton has always raised his voice for various climate calamities around the globe, he particularly has a soft spot for Brazil. Hamilton's idol Ayrton Senna was from Brazil, and the 39-year-old himself also has Brazilian honorary citizenship.

Amid the floods in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton posted a heartfelt story on his official Instagram account. The Mercedes driver expressed support for the victims and asked people to donate to UNHCR.

"My heart is with everyone impacted by the flooding in Brazil. If you are able to, please join me in supporting the brave people on the ground helping those impacted by this emergency," wrote Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton expressed love for Brazil while picking up the best race of his career

During an interview in 2023, Lewis Hamilton picked the 2021 F1 Brazilian GP as the best race of his career. In an exclusive YouTube video made by the Mercedes F1 team, the Brit expressed the joy when he held the Brazilian flag and drove around the track after winning the race in 2021. He also talked about how much Brazil suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"I think, for sure, my best race ever, and probably the most special race of my career," Hamilton said. (11:40)

He continued:

"I was so proud to hold this flag on the podium because I had watched the news through the pandemic. I’d seen the horrific stories and felt so much pain for so many people around the world that were losing people to the coronavirus, and obviously Brazil had lost I think it was over half a million people through that pandemic," he added.

Since Ayrton Senna has always been Lewis Hamilton's idol and since he likes racing at Interlagos, he always had a soft spot for Brazil. In 2022, he even received Brazilian honorary citizenship at Brazil's Congress.