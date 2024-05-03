"My lips are sealed" - Adrian Newey's manager coy about Red Bull maestro's future

Former F1 team owner and Adrian Newey's manager, Eddie Jordan, recently talked about the Brit announcing his departure from Red Bull. He stayed tight-lipped when it came to spilling the beans about Newey's next destination.

On May 1, Red Bull officially announced that Newey would leave the team after the first quarter of 2025. This caused a whirlwind of discussions about which team the aero wizard could join next, or whether he would retire entirely from the sport.

Even though Jordan is Newey's manager, he avoided revealing any details about the Brit's future yet managed to make an insightful statement. Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast with former F1 driver David Coulthard, he shared how close he and Newey were, but still did not spill any information.

“So whatever his [Adrian Newey's] decision, we wish him well. I’m not going to, in this case, I’m joining you on the fence, and I’m not going to say what is likely my advice, but you know, we do speak a lot,” Jordan said.

“We’re next-door neighbours so to speak, and so there are certain things I know about and certain things he knows about me. But you know, my lips are sealed – you won’t get a word out of me!” he exclaimed.

Lewis Hamilton admits he would love to work with Adrian Newey if he joins Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton recently talked about the chances of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari and praised his excellent track record in F1.

Soon after Red Bull officially announced that Newey would be leaving the Austrian team, rumors about him joining Ferrari picked up pace. Since Hamilton is already on his way to the Italian team in 2025, he was asked in a press conference at the Miami GP about Newey and the latter potentially joining Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion had nothing but praise for Newey. He added that he would love to work with the legendary F1 car designer.

“Well, I mean, Adrian's known for… He's got such a great history, track record. And, you know, he's obviously just done an amazing job through his career in engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has. And I think he would be an amazing addition,” Hamilton said (via fia.com).

“I think they've already got a great team. They're already making huge progress, strides forwards, their cars quicker this year. But yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him.”

As of now, Adrian Newey remains with Red Bull Racing and continues to work on the upcoming RB17 supercar from the Austrian team. There has not been any official update from him about his future.