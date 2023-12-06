“My main interest is to do one better”: Sergio Perez discusses his targets for next season after finishing runner-up to Max Verstappen in WDC

Sergio Perez aims to improve his result in the next F1 season after finishing in second place behind his world-champion teammate Max Verstappen.

In what turned out to be an extremely dominant season for Red Bull, Max Verstappen won his third consecutive world championship and the team achieved a new milestone. They recorded a 1-2 in the drivers' standings for the first time in their history.

After recording his best-ever finish in F1, Sergio Perez is looking forward to "do one better" in the 2024 season, which can mean nothing but winning the world championship.

"That’s the main target for me," Perez said (via RaceFans.net). I’ve already finished second, my main interest is to do one better."

The start of the 2023 season was an amazing one for Sergio Perez as he took victories in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan and looked to be a strong contender for the world championship. As the season progressed, however, his performances deteriorated and the Azerbaijan GP remained his last victorious appearances in 2023.

Perez also talked about the difficulty of challenging for the title and stated that he will use the winter break to prepare for the 2024 season. He said:

"I’m aware of the challenge that it is. We’ve got to really take this winter time to try to start the season on a high and be able to maintain that level of consistency throughout the season."

"I think I have the best reference": Sergio Perez is open to learning from Max Verstappen's driving

Early on in the season, it became clear that no other car would be able to challenge Red Bull's RB19. Barring the Singapore GP, which was won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, the team won every other race in the recently concluded season.

Max Verstappen's driving in 2023 was close to perfection; he made no major errors that impacted the result of his race in a negative manner. It has been said that his excellent driving is because of the hours he has spent in simulation racing.

While Sergio Perez aims to become the world champion, he feels that there are a couple of things that he could learn from his teammates to improve his driving. He stated:

"Definitely there are things that you learn from him. I think I have the best reference out there because he was the one who was so competitive."

"So I think there’s no harm in looking at what he’s doing, how he’s doing it and trying to learn and improve, see what works for you that he’s doing differently to you. I think I’ve always had a very open approach and I think it’s something that works well."

The 2023 season ended with Max Verstappen scoring 290 points than Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver has a long gap to bridge to challenge his teammate for the title next year.