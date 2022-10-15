"My man thinks he is Fernando Alonso", "Alpine have lost it"- Fans react to Pierre Gasly's rumored €15 million contract with Alpine in 2023 F1 season

Pierre Gasly was recently announced as the replacement for Fernando Alonso in Alpine for 2023. The Frenchman will reportedly earn a whooping €15 million for two years, a contract on par with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso's contract. Fans reacted to this rumored salary by comparing Pierre Gasly to the Spaniard. Some of the best tweets were:

"my man thinks he is fernando alonso"

Pablo @BloopGG @formularacers_ my man thinks he is fernando alonso

"Alpine have lost it. The disrespect to Alonso. Lol! Have fun beefing with Williams next yr Alpine"

Nandan Tantry @nandy_here @formularacers_ Alpine have lost it. The disrespect to Alonso. Lol! Have fun beefing with Williams next yr Alpine

"That is a huge overpay, Alonso is levels ahead of Gasly"

Steady @F1_Steady @formularacers_ That is a huge overpay, Alonso is levels ahead of Gasly

"Don't even think Gasly is better than Ocon. Ocon earns €5m or something and if Gasly earns €15m, don't really know what's going on with Otmar and Laurent management. Both have similar contract length with the similar background of achievement also. This would be crazy overpay."

Fadhil @Fadhillakbar473 @formularacers_ Don't even think Gasly is better than Ocon. Ocon earns €5m or something and if Gasly earns €15m, don't really know what's going on with Otmar and Laurent management. Both have similar contract length with the similar background of achievement also. This would be crazy overpay.

"That was huge nominal."

"Gasly's price rose like NFTs. definitely aint a 15million per year driver IMO."

サンチット SHR @shrtuf @formularacers_ Gasly's price rose like NFTs 🤣 definitely aint a 15million per year driver imo.

"That's 3 more than Charles at Ferrari if it's true... I would have signed as Pierre immediately, too. And it's not that it is longterm and he gets cheap after a while. They sit in negotiations in 2 years again."

s7evin88 @S7evin88 @formularacers_ That's 3 more than Charles at Ferrari if it's true... I would have signed as Pierre immediately, too. And it's not that it is longterm and he gets cheap after a while. They sit in negotiations in 2 years again.

"I think they didn't offer two-year to Alonso because they were sure they had Piastri, and in the end they end up offering two year with Alonso money to a driver that most likely it's the worst out of the three."

Amarie SORIN @AmarieSorin @formularacers_ I think they didn't offer two-year to Alonso because they were sure they had Piastri, and in the end they end up offering two year with Alonso money to a driver that most likely it's the worst out of the three.

"That's a mega deal if you ask me. Even if alpine, gasly or both flop next season, we can hardly laugh at Gasly for taking the deal."

Joysurjya Hagjer @Joysho @formularacers_ That's a mega deal if you ask me. Even if alpine, gasly or both flop next season, we can hardly laugh at Gasly for taking the deal.

"4.5mil to 15mil. That's a crazy jump."

Fans made fun of Alpine and praised the Frenchman for making the smart decision and switching teams for the huge sum of money offered. Some fans called the pay illogical and even went on to say that his new teammate Esteban Ocon, currently on a €5 million salary was better.

F1 community stands with Pierre Gasly as he narrowly avoids a life threatening accident at Suzuka

Pierre Gasly narrowly missed a truck on the track in Suzuka last weekend. The incident caused an uproar in the F1 community. Fans, drivers and team members alike called for the FIA to launch a formal investigation into what a truck was doing on the track with cars still lapping.

Pierre Gasly had left the pit after changing the front wing of his car when he narrowly avoided a truck standing on the track ready to clear up the crashed car of Carlos Sainz. The crash led to a red flag and all the other cars were behind the safety car, with Gasly trying to catch up to the pack when he encountered the truck.

The incident could have proven fatal like the one eight years back on the same circuit under the same weather conditions when Jules Bianchi crashed his Marussia into a crane. The driver died after going into a coma. Pierre Gasly luckily survived the incident without harm but a review of the matter has been promised by the FIA.

