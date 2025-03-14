"My Maxiel heart is crying": Fans react as Daniel Ricciardo spotted with Max Verstappen ahead of the F1 Australian GP

Ex-Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were spotted at a padel game before the beginning of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Fans had a nostalgic moment as they dropped their reactions in the comment section.

The 2025 F1 season will begin this week with the Australian Grand Prix. On March 14, two practice sessions took place at the Albert Park circuit. While Lando Norris aced the FP1 session, Charles Leclerc topped the charts in the afternoon's FP2 session.

Meanwhile, before the weekend kicked off on Friday, reigning world champion Verstappen took a break and played a game of paddle with friends. His close friend and former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo also joined the game as pictures from the outing surfaced on social media.

Having said that, F1 fans turned nostalgic after spotting Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo together and dropped their reactions in the comments section.

"My Maxiel heart is crying 😭," a fan said.

A fan comment on Verstappen and Ricciardo's post [Source: @verstappencom/Instagram]

"I’m not crying we’re all crying," another user also said.

A fan comment on Verstappen and Ricciardo's post [Source: @verstappencom/Instagram]

"Max and Daniel foreverrrrrrr," another fan commented.

A fan comment on Verstappen and Ricciardo's post [Source: @verstappencom/Instagram]

A fan also called Verstappen and Ricciardo a strong team.

"A formidable team 🫶," said a fan.

"Love to see you with Daniel 💖," a user commented.

Fans comment on Verstappen and Ricciardo's post [Source: @verstappencom/Instagram]

"My shaylaaaaa 🥺🥺🥺🥺," said another fan.

Interesingly, Verstappen and Ricciardo were fierce competitors during their time as teammates with Red Bull. However, after the Australian driver moved on to different teams, their relationship turned cordial.

Moreover, in 2023, Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as a reserve driver, and his bond with Verstappen only got better. In many interviews, the four-time world champion has said that he considers Ricciardo as his best teammate and wishes to race with him again in the future.

However, the Aussie's career in F1 has hit a rough patch as he failed to grab a seat for the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen opens up on his relationships with Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo [L] with Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

From teammates to being best friends, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have come a long way. Their relationship has only matured as the years go by, and the duo continues to share immense mutual respect for one another.

In an interview with F1 in September 2024, Verstappen revealed why his friendship with Ricciardo developed.

"Daniel and I of course go a long way back. We have always had a great relationship, great friendship, a lot of respect for each other as well, so he’s just a great guy. [We] get on well; it just clicks. There is no fake person, we just get along and are easy-going, we are like that. He will for sure be remembered as a very fast driver, I think everyone knows that, but also as a great guy in the paddock.”

While Max Verstappen will continue to defend his title in the 2025 F1 season, his friend, Daniel Ricciardo, will watch it from the sidelines after failing to secure a seat for the season.

