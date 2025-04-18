"My mom uses this app, pls stop": Fans react to Susie Wolff sharing Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's topless photo

F1 fans were left gushing after former F1 driver and F1 Academy head Susie Wolff shared her husband and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's topless photo on her social media. The Austrian team leader has been married to the former Williams F1 reserve driver since 2011, and the pair have a son named Jack.

Wolff, apart from being one of the most successful team principals in F1's history, is also a savvy businessman and investor and has a net worth of over $1 billion. Under his leadership, Mercedes won eight successive Constructors' Championships and seven successive drivers' titles, including six for Lewis Hamilton.

Susie Wolff, on her recent Instagram Story, posted an image of a topless Toto Wolff enjoying his beach vacation and also featured his toned physique. The German team reposted the image on their official social media platform, Instagram, and wrote:

"Get yourself a boss that can do both,"

F1 fans in the comments section of the post gave their reactions, with many frothing over the 53-year-old's physique, saying:

"My mom uses this app, pls stop."

"Susie is the ultimate girls girl. Thank you for your service queen."

“The ladies will like that”

"Toto Woof."

"Now when do we get the Toto calendar? I can guarantee you he's going to be eating something in every pic,"

"Well thanks for your service Mercedes, that’s one of the many reasons I love you."

Compilation of reactions to Toto Wolff's post...Credits-Instagram

On the track, Toto Wolff will have his work cut out for him, as both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are out of contract at the end of the 2025 season and would need new deals in the coming months.

F1 pundit gives his take on Toto Wolff potentially ditching George Russell at Mercedes

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz stated that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff would not think "twice" if he had the chance to sign Max Verstappen over George Russell for the 2026 season. While appearing on the Sky F1 Show, Kravitz mentioned:

“George is doing what Mercedes would expect him to do. Will that have an affect on whether Mercedes keeps him, or have a question about accepting Max Verstappen into their team?

"Toto will, in all likelihood, if he gets the opportunity, sign Verstappen up for the future. Such is the unrelenting cut-throat nature of F1, I don’t think he’d think twice about replacing Russell. Or Kimi Antonelli, he might farm Antonelli out. You never know.”

Despite having a contract until the end of the 2028 season with Red Bull, there have been constant rumours surrounding Max Verstappen's future and potential move to either the Brackley-based outfit or Aston Martin in the coming years.

