"My qualifying has been **** the last two years”: Lewis Hamilton hopeful of a change of fortunes after ‘terrible’ qualifying

In an interview with UOL ahead of the Japanese GP, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed his determination for a turnaround in his recent qualifying performances.

Hamilton's sentiments come on the heels of his outing at the Singapore Grand Prix, where a lackluster qualifying run arguably cost him what could have been his first victory in the 2023 season.

Lamenting his showings in qualifying sessions over the past two years, Hamilton did not mince his words, asserting:

"My ratings have been s*** the last two years. That has to change. I'm blunt. Terrible. Way below average. That has to change."

Recounting the evening following the Singapore GP's qualifying session, Lewis Hamilton admitted to being unusually subdued. He disclosed:

"Saturday night I was very quiet. I went to sleep hoping to wake up with a better mentality on Sunday. But I woke up still very thoughtful. And I didn't know what the race would be like because I hadn't felt like that in years. Because normally I keep going front. This time, it was a feeling that stayed with me."

Despite the circumstances, Hamilton found solace in his aggressive approach during the Singapore Grand Prix. He lauded his own tenacity, expressing satisfaction in his race on Sunday, which saw him clinch a podium finish after starting from fifth on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton confident of Red Bull rebound at Suzuka

Following an uncharacteristic loss for Red Bull in Singapore, Lewis Hamilton exuded confidence in the team's ability to stage a formidable comeback at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

Red Bull conceded a race victory for the first time in Singapore, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clinching the win at the Singapore Grand Prix. The outcome marked a notable departure from Red Bull's dominance in recent races.

Addressing the press ahead of the Japanese GP, Hamilton offered his perspective on Red Bull's potential resurgence. He remarked:

"I would think if they are not 30 seconds ahead like they have been in the past then something's up."

The Mercedes ace went on to acknowledge the uniqueness of the Singapore circuit, which resulted in a weekend full of struggles for Red Bull. However, he remained steadfast in his belief that Suzuka's characteristics should favor the Austrian outfit's performance.

Hamilton said:

"It was a difficult weekend, the last one, but their car should be phenomenal here. They have been phenomenal all year."