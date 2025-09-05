"My racing days are behind me": Daniel Ricciardo sends clear message about his future

Daniel Ricciardo has officially confirmed his retirement from racing in a message to Ford members as the American automaker announced him as a global ambassador. The Australian driver will represent Ford Racing in a global ambassadorial role.

Since his abrupt departure from Racing Bulls at the Singapore GP in 2024, the Honey Badger has stayed out of the motorsport spotlight. While he had not officially confirmed his retirement during sporadic media interactions since then, this marks his first formal announcement since leaving F1. Ford shared the news through a media statement. Ford Racing is involved across all motorsport verticals, including its partnership with Red Bull Racing in F1.

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed that his racing days are behind him, but believes a partnership with Ford Racing will keep him connected to motorsport. He cited his love for the Ford Raptor and his affinity with the brand as key reasons for the collaboration. He also reflected on Ford’s American heritage and recalled owning a Ford Raptor during his time in the US. The 36-year-old will be working closely with the Ford Racing team as part of his ambassadorial role.

In a statement to Ford and its members, Daniel Ricciardo wrote:

“To all the Ford team members around the world, Hey!I hope you’ve all had a great summer (or winter for us Aussies) and are excited for the rest of 2025. I wanted to write you all a quick note to coincide with some exciting news. While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador. I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford’s customers.”

“So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports. For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime. I was thinking back to my core memories with Ford. First, when I purchased a Raptor back in 2017 before I even owned a home in the US. Priorities, am I right?”

Daniel Ricciardo explains his connection to Ford Racing and their partnership

Daniel Ricciardo believes that his relationship with Ford during his Red Bull tenure led to the ambassadorship with Ford Racing. He recalled meeting senior leadership at Ford and visiting their facilities in Cologne after they announced their partnership with Red Bull. He was impressed by Ford’s motorsport activities and passion for racing.

The 36-year-old driver also cited his appreciation for American cars, which made him a fan of the Ford Raptor. Ricciardo confirmed that he will be involved in Ford's motorsport-related projects in the future, including their activities in F1, Le Mans, and the Dakar Rally.

Explaining the beginning of his relationship with Ford, Daniel Ricciardo said:

"Shortly after Ford announced it was partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, I came over to Dearborn and met senior leaders like Jim Farley (we had a ton of fun and a lot of laughs) but also had the chance [to] peak [sic] behind the curtain and see what was happening within your design department. Damn impressive. I then visited the team in Cologne later that summer and had a great time meeting employees, watching a live crash test and answering questions in a Town Hall.”

“Throughout all these occasions, Ford and its employees’ passion for motorsports was very apparent. But what excites me most is how you all continue to find ways of having fun while innovating. Ford has built a proper business around motorsport and is using it to bring new technologies to your road cars. And nothing brings that to life better than the beloved Raptor. Taking my bias for ‘American-made’ and deep love for trucks out of the equation, Raptor is becoming a global powerhouse. I’m one of thousands of happy customers. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor and I can’t wait to add to my existing Raptor ownership, plus meet the customers who are equally passionate about their vehicles.”

Further highlighting his plans with Ford, Daniel Ricciardo added:

“I couldn’t be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline. From F1, to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, few companies have been at this for as long as you guys have. And from what I have seen, we have an incredible future ahead and I am so proud to be joining the team. So here’s to the fun, the laughs and memories that lie ahead.”

Ford has rebadged Ford Performance as Ford Racing, while its partnership with Red Bull continues under the Ford Powertrains banner. It remains unclear whether the partnership will allow Daniel Ricciardo to participate in one-off events such as the Dakar Rally or Baja 1000.

Ford’s motorsport involvement spans series from Formula Drift to the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans. Since his departure from F1 at the Singapore GP in 2024, the former Red Bull driver has not been seen in Formula 1 and has refrained from making any race appearances in 2025. With his new global ambassadorship with Ford Racing, fans can hope to hear more from Daniel Ricciardo in the future.

