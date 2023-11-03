"My story is over, but it was beautiful": Former McLaren legend as Max Verstappen is on the verge of breaking another milestone

Former McLaren F1 driver and four-time world champion Alain Prost has spoken about Max Verstappen and how the Red Bull star has equaled the number of race wins the Frenchman secured in his career. The Dutchman is currently dominating the sport and won his 51st race in Mexico. Coming into the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP, he is the favorite to win the race.

Prost told French newspaper L'Équipe that only five drivers have won more than 50 races in the history of the sport, including Verstappen, who will most likely overtake him in the coming races.

The former F1 driver stated how he is proud to be on the list but also realizes that his story in the sport finished several years ago, and now Verstappen is writing his very own, and it is beautiful in its own way.

"There are only five people with at least that number of wins. Five throughout the history of Formula 1. I'm not ashamed to say that I am proud to be on that list. My story is over, but it was beautiful, and Max is writing his now, and it is equally beautiful, in his own way," Prost said.

Since Alain Prost was the first driver to break the 50-race win barrier, he was mentally convinced that several drivers who would enter the sport after him would break his record.

"For Max, reaching 51 wins is only a number. I was the first and knew that record would be broken. This is always the most painful aspect. But already, at the time I had foreseen it, I was able to prepare myself," he added.

Red Bull team boss on how Max Verstappen keeps an eye on records

Even though Max Verstappen has shown disinterest in records, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently revealed that the Dutchman does keep tabs on which records he holds and is about to break.

While praising Verstappen's inner hunger to perform at his peak, Horner said (via PlanetF1):

“I think Max even takes that to another level. He’s not obsessive in chasing records or statistics – although he knows more than you think – but he has an inner desire, an inner belief, an inner hunger that drives him. If you look across some of the greats across many sports, you see that as a common trait,” Horner said.

Max Verstappen has already broken his own record of winning most races in a single season and is set to continue dominating in the 2023 F1 season.