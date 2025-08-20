"My time will come" Pierre Gasly confident to win races with Alpine in 2026 F1 season

Pierre Gasly expressed confidence in Alpine's 2026 package as he makes his way through a largely uncompetitive season. The team has remained inconsistent with performances so far this year, and currently sits at the bottom of the Constructors' Championship.

The Frenchman joined forces with Alpine in the 2023 season. He managed to pull off quite a few iconic performances, even finishing on the podium. However, the team's performance declined the following season as their drivers struggled to keep the car within the top 10, and it has since remained rather inconsistent.

Although the team is currently performing weakly against its competitors, Pierre Gasly holds confidence in its work. Quoting his P6 finish at Silverstone earlier, he mentioned that the team can build from scratch and prove its competence. Moreover, he also stated that Alpine could be in race-winning contention in 2026, with the new regulations.

"At the end, I'm P6 I go back home. So you could say it's only a P6 and nobody really cares about the P6 which in some ways is true. But then at the same time, I know my time will come," he told RacingNews365.

"And you know what I'm working on at the moment, with Flavio [Briatore] to make sure I get a race winning package for next year."

Flavio Briatore joined Alpine as their Executive Advisor in June of 2024. This was quite a surprising return. He was expected to bring more stability to the team; however, they're still struggling on the track.

Pierre Gasly expects no major changes to Alpine's performance this season

Alpine's former team principal, Oliver Oakes, left the team earlier this year, and Briatore was introduced as his replacement. The team also signed Steve Nielsen as Managing Director, but he won't be joining them before September this year.

Pierre Gasly revealed that the team's on-track performance has been the same since the Spanish GP, and he does not expect it to improve significantly throughout this year

"The reality of it is the car has been the same since Barcelona and will remain the same until the end of the year," he said (via F1). "On one side, you've got to be objective and realistic on what's achievable."

The 29-year-old further explained that any difference in performance (from Steve Nielsen's end) will only be noticed in the 2026 F1 season, with the new regulations.

"Steve will arrive in September, and I think his impact and his work will be mainly seen on 2026 and beyond. Honestly, Steve's got to focus on next year. We know all the work that we are putting for 2026. We are pleased with what we are doing and the evolution."

He added:

"I'm confident. I believe in the team and the fact that they'll be able to give me a competitive car next year."

Pierre Gasly has finished mostly out of the points so far this season. However, the races where he did manage to pull the car into the top-10 were rather impressive, with P6 as his best finish at Silverstone, and a P7 in Bahrain.

