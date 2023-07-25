Neither Fernando Alonso nor Lewis Hamilton can beat Max Verstappen in the same car according to former Spanish F1 driver

Former F1 driver Jaime Alguersuari feels that not even Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso can beat Max Verstappen in the same car.

The Red Bull driver recently won his 44th race in F1 at the 2023 Hungarian GP where he dominated the field and won by a margin of over 33 seconds. After Passing Hamilton at the start, Verstappen did not break a sweat and cruised home to another win this season.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Spanish driver pointed out that given the form the Dutch driver is in no one can beat him in the same car even multiple world champions like Hamilton and Alonso. He said:

"Nobody beats him... He's in a state of flow, to make it easy. He's not even pushing. Of course, the car is very fast but I can say... I'm very, very sure that if you put Lewis in that car or Fernando or whatever driver you want, I don't think they would beat him."

Alguersuari speaks on his experience of competing against Max Verstappen

The Spaniard stated that he had competed with Max Verstappen once previously in Karting in Bahrain. He had the following to say about the experience:

"It was in the Karting World Cup in Bahrain, in the KZ category. He won, I was ninth. Obviously, it was my return to karting, I only did it to train and stuff. So, obviously, I wasn't really a professional in that term, but it was very good because being in the top 10 was a great achievement for me at that time. And Max won the race. And I remember that's how I met Max for the first time. And he had to win, he had no margin to be second."

Highlighting the Dutch driver's dedication, he continued:

"For Max, there were no happy faces coming home. So I think that had a big influence on Max's performance. So, if you want to look at what Max is doing now, you have to go back many, many, many years."

"You have to look at what happened in karting when he started, that he had strict programs and such dedication. It was a never-ending training program... He had the talent there in his head, mentally, but he was also testing all the time, racing, racing non-stop.

It is all but guaranteed that Max Verstappen will end up winning his third world title this season. However, it will interesting to see how many races it will take him to clinch the title.