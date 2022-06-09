Netflix and Amazon in the fight for F1 broadcast rights for the US

The F1 broadcasting rights for the United States will be up for grabs as the broadcast deal with ESPN expires by the end of this year. According to BusinessInsider sources, while ESPN is aggressively pursuing a renewal with F1, it has stern competition from Netflix and Amazon.

Sean Bratches, the former F1 managing director of commercial operations who was responsible for the deal with Netflix to film "Drive to Survive," was quoted as saying that he thinks it would be a natural step for the streaming service to progress to live coverage. He said:

“Based on the success of ‘Drive to Survive’, it would seem obvious that Netflix would be an interested participant and that Formula 1 would feel similarly.”

Meanwhile, ESPN’s director of programming and acquisitions, John Suchenski, has spoken publicly about his team's efforts to continue their relationship with the sport, especially now that it is starting to boom in the US.

He said:

“We are aggressively pursuing a renewal. We feel we have a distribution package and event presentation that can’t be matched in the industry, and the viewership and exposure growth they have received since returning to ESPN platforms in 2018 is reflective of what we can do for them. It has been a mutually beneficial relationship. Understandably, they are looking at other options. We had very good meetings with them in Miami recently and are in constant communication.”

The sport has been growing in recent years and a lot of it has to be credited to its association with Netflix in the creation of "Drive to Survive". Even the recently concluded Monaco GP featured a 43% increase in viewership, which makes the sport a more lucrative option than earlier.

F1 expanding its US footprint with 3 races in 2023

The sport is on a mission to expand its footprint in the United States. The 2022 season featured the first-ever F1 race in Miami, making it the second American race on the calendar after the one in Austin.

Next season, Las Vegas will make an entry to the calendar as well, making it a triad of races in America. There is a certain push to expand the sport in the US market, which could make broadcasting rights all the more lucrative for all the parties involved.

