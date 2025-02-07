Netflix in contention for F1 broadcast in US after Drive to Survive success

Netflix's Drive to Survive (DTS) has played a key role in F1's sudden surge in popularity worldwide. The two giants already have a formidable relationship. Moreover, the American streaming giant is looking to get the streaming rights for the championship in the US.

DTS's first season was launched in 2019. Fans got behind-the-scenes insights into drivers' lives and struggles. The docuseries immediately became a hit. With the world effectively locked down in their homes, F1's popularity surged. Since then, Netflix has launched a new season every year.

This resulted in Netflix making other documentaries on F1 drivers like Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, etc. They have also been trying their hand in the live sports streaming business.

Trending

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight seemed to be the beginning of Netflix's journey in the sports streaming world, as WWE has also been added to the fixture of sports on the streaming platform.

According to Motorsport.com, Netflix is in contention with ESPN to take over exclusive broadcasting rights and bring the sport to their platform. The deal between F1 and ESPN will run till the end of 2026.

Apart from this, Netflix's DTS is fairly popular among fans, however, some drivers have pointed out their discontent with the show.

F1's prominent figures shared their thoughts on Drive To Survive

Max Verstappen at the FIA Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

With world champions being the most prominent personalities for a show like DTS, it has been hard for the show to run without the availability of Max Verstappen in the interview panel. Since the latter half of the 2021 season, the Dutchman has refused to do any exclusive interviews with Netflix's team.

Moreover, in 2022, Verstappen revealed why he doesn't like the show, and said, via SI.com:

"For me personally, what I didn’t like and it’s not even about me, it was about Lando [Norris] and Daniel [Ricciardo], who I think are two great guys. They’re really nice, first of all, and made it look like Lando was a bit of a d**k, which he isn’t at all. And again, you know, I think … I know Lando and I think many people know Lando as a funny guy, a great guy. He has a great character. And actually when you look at that episode, you really think who is this guy? What the hell is going on?"

On the other hand, F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, is aware of this but admitted that dramatization is necessary, via La Gazzetta dello Sport:

"It is to be understood that the dramatization is part of the path to ignite interest, but in this sense there are themes that need to be redefined."

The 2025 season will start on March 2, and the Australian Grand Prix will hold the season opener for the first time since 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback