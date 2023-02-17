Netflix Drive to Survive: Release dates, episode details, where to watch, and more

Season 5 of the Netflix series Drive to Survive will soon be released. It is a thrilling and slightly dramatized documentary of how 10 F1 teams with 20 drivers race each other throughout the year in some of the most exotic locations and tracks. As of now, Netflix has released four seasons, each documenting one F1 season.

Before Drive to Survive, F1 was not as popular as it is now. Through the series, millions of people learned more about the sport and how entertaining it can be. Furthermore, it is also fascinating for older fans, as the show gives a sneak peek at drivers' off-track lives and how they train mentally and physically as well.

Formula 1 @F1



Drive To Survive, Season 5 is almost here… Excitement levels:Drive To Survive, Season 5 is almost here… Excitement levels: 💯 Drive To Survive, Season 5 is almost here… https://t.co/bgXqfgqIPr

Because of Drive to Survive, F1 has become increasingly popular in the US and several other countries where it wasn't as popular. Hence, the sport supports Netflix's series and promotes the show even more.

This year, Netflix will release season 5 of the series, which shows almost everything that went down during the 2022 F1 season. Drive to Survive Season 5 will be released on February 24th, 2023. Though Netflix has not disclosed the exact time of the release, their original shows are usually released around 3 am ET/midnight PT.

Of course, the series can be viewed on Netflix's official website. Users will have to log in and buy a subscription to watch shows on the OTT platform. As of now, there is no way to watch the show free of charge on the website.

As usual, this season of the Netflix series will also have 10 episodes. F1's official Instagram account has also revealed the names of each episode. They are as follows:

The New Dawn Bounce Back Like Father, Like Son Matter Of Principal Hot Seat Pardon My French Nice Guy Finish Last Alpha Male Over The Limit End Of The Road

Each episode will focus on major stories and situations involving drivers and teams. The Instagram post shows pictures of drivers, team principals, and cars, depicting which storyline each episode will encompass.

Max Verstappen will finally return to Drive to Survive in Season 5

Season 5 of Drive to Survive will be even more fascinating to watch as the current world champion, Max Verstappen, will finally return and feature on the show. Previously, he refused to take part in the series since it faked certain rivalries that never existed in reality. Furthermore, the Dutchman felt that the show was a bit too overdramatic. However, he is in Season 5 and hopes to be happy after watching how they use his content in the show.

Speaking at the Red Bull 2023 car launch event, he said:

"I spoke with them [Netflix] before I gave an interview with them. I of course hope they understood my message. I think I gave them like 30 minutes or an hour of interview. I hope they are going to use it well. I don’t know when I am going to watch it but I hope I will be happy after watching it."

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Max Verstappen, two-time Formula 1 world champion, has changed his position on Netflix's Drive to Survive. As a champion, he believes he must be part of the show. Following discussions with the production team, he's happy to take part again in S5 to help grow the sport.

#F1 : Max Verstappen, two-time Formula 1 world champion, has changed his position on Netflix's Drive to Survive. As a champion, he believes he must be part of the show. Following discussions with the production team, he's happy to take part again in S5 to help grow the sport. 📰: Max Verstappen, two-time Formula 1 world champion, has changed his position on Netflix's Drive to Survive. As a champion, he believes he must be part of the show. Following discussions with the production team, he's happy to take part again in S5 to help grow the sport.#F1 https://t.co/1EcXHI9fGG

Apart from Verstappen, several other drivers have also shown their discomfort with the show. Though Drive to Survive has brought millions of new fans to the sport, it is not the most accurate representation of the sport.

Poll : 0 votes