New beginnings for former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner as he acquires MotoGP team Tech 3

Guenther Steiner has taken up a new venture by acquiring MotoGP's Tech 3 race team. Steiner has secured the takeover via the backing of a consortium of investors.This was made public recently via a press conference at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Guenther Steiner was also present at the press conference and will take over the management (CEO) of the team from Herve Poncharal in 2026. Steiner will be the CEO, and the team principal's duties will be looked after by business partner Richard Coleman. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn line with the huge announcement, the former F1 boss gave an upbeat take on the future and added the following:&quot;This is a fantastic opportunity. Tech3 is a great team with a huge amount of potential and an impressive legacy. Herve’s impact on the team and MotoGP itself cannot be overstated, and we’re honoured to take over and keep building on those foundations. We’re excited to become part of the MotoGP paddock and maximise the potential of the team and the sport as it continues to grow, helping to bring it to new audiences.&quot; Via Motorsport.The MotoGP Tech 3 team currently has Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini as its riders. Moreover, the duo is currently in P14 and P15 in the 2025 drivers' standings with 69 and 63 points.Tech 3 race team is in 'good hands' with Guether SteinerWhile Guenther Steiner has a new adventure heading his way with Tech 3 in MotoGP, former team owner Herve Poncharal is also pleased with the arrival of Steiner.Herve Poncharal genuinely believes that Guenther Steiner will do his best in terms of leading the team, and in line with this, he has also come up with a positive take.&quot;I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved since Tech3 was born, winning MotoGP races and taking so many podiums, as well as what we have built over these decades with all the people we crossed paths with.&quot;&quot;When Guenther approached me with an interest in the team, it seemed to fall into place as the perfect moment to make this change. I know that Guenther will lead the team with direction, ambition, and integrity – not forgetting that little bit of rock’n’roll spirit it was founded on. Tech3 will be in good hands to help it grow even more in this new era for MotoGP.&quot;Guenther Steiner, during his upcoming tenure with MotoGP's Tech 3 race team, will bank on his wealth of experience in the world of Formula 1. He led the charge of the Haas team from its inception back in 2016 to the end of the 2024 season. For the 2025 season, he was replaced as team principal by Ayao Komatsu.