“Newey will save them soon”: Fans react as Fernando Alonso makes grim prediction about Aston Martin in 2025

Fernando Alonso finished the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on the fringes of points, in P11. With the 43-year-old having not scored a solitary point so far, he deemed that he needed to get used to the lackluster results, which elicited peculiar reactions from fans on X.

The two-time F1 champion joined Aston Martin in 2023 and bagged a podium on his debut race with the team. This was coupled with several more podiums in the following few races, but the Silverstone-based team soon lost its edge compared to its rivals and returned to being a midfielder.

The green outfit's results worsened over the past year, and the start to the 2025 campaign for Fernando Alonso has been a torrid one. The Spaniard has already retired twice in the five races so far, and has been unable to score any points.

This led him to downplay his hopes for the 2025 season and claimed that he would have to get used to such results. However, fans pointed out how Aston Martin's new arrival, Adrian Newey, will "save" the waning outfit:

"Newey will save them soon."

"Unfortunately we are well used to it," one fan wrote.

"Alonso is right," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans urged Alonso to look at the bigger picture and commended his spirit:

"They should just focus on 2026 now. I don’t see any point in them putting resources in to this season when they have a slow car and huge potential for the new regulations with Newey," one netizen wrote.

"True champion mentality — acknowledging the struggle but never backing down. Keep pushing, Fernando!" another netizen wrote.

Fernando Alonso sits at 17th in the championship standings, while his teammate, Lance Stroll, is 10th.

Fernando Alonso is hoping for a revival of Aston Martin soon

Fernando Alonso at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

The 43-year-old's dismal start to the year has not let him give up on his hopes. Alonso joined the Silverstone-based squad to get back to the front of the field and bear the baton for the team.

Explaining how he hopes that the team will soon get upgrades onboard the AMR25, Fernando Alonso said, via RacingNews365:

"I hope there is stuff coming which will change the situation as at the moment... Japan and [Saudi Arabia] was heartbreaking to be P11 and with the race we did, not to score any points or have any luck is sad, but we will keep pushing."

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll's result in the F1 realm has not been great since his initial round of wonders. He has finished the last three races behind the Spaniard, showcasing a change of tides within the team.

