"News will be announced in due course": Esteban Ocon pulls the curtain on his future plans after Alpine departure

Esteban Ocon has hinted that the news of his future will come in due course as the driver prepares for life away from Alpine. The French driver has been part of the team since 2020 and has achieved decent success as well. The driver secured his first podium with the team in 2020 in Sakhir.

He secured his first win in F1 with Alpine in 2021 in Hungary. He also got a podium last season in Monaco on the back of an impressive qualifying session in 2023. With Alpine's demise in terms of its standing in the pecking order, Esteban Ocon's name has been associated with multiple teams.

When Esteban Ocon collided with Pierre Gasly in Monaco, it did appear that the Alpine team principal lost his cool. With the French driver already associated with multiple teams and out of contract at the end of the season, the driver has been let go. In the note that he shared on social media, Ocon thanked the Alpine family.

Trending

The French driver also explicitly mentioned that the news of his future seat should be out in due time. He wrote,

"The Enstone-Viry family has played a significant part in my life, dating back to my Lotus junior programme days. I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have achieved the things I did with this team, from my first podium to my first win in Formula 1. These achievements truly were dreams come true. I’ve crossed paths with so many inspiring individuals in my time here and there are too many people to thank for their hard work, passion, and dedication to the cause."

He added,

"But also for their kindness and support I received over the years. We had many ups and certainly some downs, but all I can say is that it was an honour racing alongside you, whether you were at the factories or trackside. Still, there is a long way to go this season and my focus and energy is 100% dedicated to this team and the work we need to do together to move forward and maximise our results on track. Like many drivers this season, a lot has been said about my future beyond 2024. News will be announced in due course."

Possible options for Esteban Ocon after Alpine departure

There are a few options on the table for Esteban Ocon as he looks forward to life after Alpine. The French driver is reported to be in contention for seats at Haas and Sauber. For the team that will become Audi in the future, Ocon could invest a year or two and grow with the team.

On the other hand, he could move to Haas, a team that has shown potential to become a stronger midfield contender in the future. For Audi/Sauber, Esteban Ocon is fighting with Carlos Sainz for a possible seat and it depends on the Spaniard and the decision he takes.

Looking at the condition Alpine finds itself in right now, in the short term, both of the options make sense, and the French driver will find himself in a better environment than where he is right now.