“Nice for Netflix”: Max Verstappen responds to Lewis Hamilton’s ‘ironic’ teammates statement in Monza

In a candid exchange with Dutch media outlets ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Max Verstappen brushed off recent remarks from the Mercedes camp regarding Red Bull's immense success this season.

Verstappen's tenacity on the track has been a focal point of the F1 season, with the 25-year-old recently breaking Sebastian Vettel's record for securing an impressive streak of ten consecutive victories.

However, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff dismissed the accomplishment as merely noteworthy for Wikipedia. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton weighed in as well, suggesting that he had faced tougher competition in past teammates at Red Bull.

Responding to Hamilton's assertion following the FIA press conference in Singapore, Max Verstappen showcased a touch of irony. Underscoring the strength of his own team and their ability to compete at the highest level, he remarked:

"It's not nice of Hamilton towards the teammates I had, but it is ironic that after that interview of his in Monza, many of my teammates were ahead of him in qualifying."

Verstappen's perspective on the matter is firmly anchored in a focus on personal performance and team dynamics. He added:

"I am not focused on others, but on my own performance."

The Dutchman also expressed respect for Hamilton's impressive track record, acknowledging his rival's past titles.

According to the 25-year-old, the crux of Formula 1 lies in individual excellence and seamless collaboration with one's team. He dismissed the significance of comparing teammates, asserting:

"The rest is secondary."

Addressing the potential motives behind the comments, Verstappen added:

"Maybe there is a little jealousy. Nice for Netflix? That doesn't really matter to me."

Max Verstappen responds to Toto Wolff's comments

Addressing the Mercedes team principal's comments on the Dutchman's feat, Verstappen asserted:

"I sleep wonderfully. I just don't think such teasing is part of the sport."

He further reflected on the differing approaches of teams, emphasizing that Red Bull had refrained from similar provocations when Mercedes held a dominant position for many years. He added:

"We didn't do it ourselves when we were in their position, but everyone is different."

Verstappen also reiterated his detachment from the noise and distractions that can accompany Formula 1.

"I don't lose sleep over it," he affirmed.

As Max Verstappen prepares to take on the Singapore Grand Prix, his steadfast approach to the sport is evident. Unfazed by external commentary, the Dutchman will be eyeing to bag another victory and continue his impressive string of wins as he looks forward to wrapping up the season.