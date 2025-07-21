“Nice propaganda”: Fans react as ‘British hero’ George Russell receives support from F1 champion

George Russell has yet to sign a contract extension with Mercedes amid rumours surrounding the 2026 Max Verstappen deal. In line with this, the 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button has hoped that the former remains at the German team beyond 2025. Seeing Button's comments, fans from all over the globe have come forward to share their fascinating takes.In recent times, the reigning world champion Max Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move to Mercedes. Moreover, the rumours have picked up further pace, especially since the recent sacking of Christian Horner by Red Bull.Ahead of this week's Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Jenson Button has expressed his desire to the 'British Hero' George Russell at Mercedes next year:“I’m staying positive and I hope that our British hero is still going to be there (at Mercedes) next year.”As a response, a fan via X wrote:&quot;Nice propaganda.&quot;Gero Petrucci @odddyf1LINKNice propaganda.A second fan via the same platform had the following to add:&quot;The british hero btw.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions:“British hero, seriously.&quot; A fan wrote.Amid the negative comments, there have been a couple of positive ones as well.&quot;He should be, he deserves it.&quot; A fan added.&quot;Facts.&quot; Another added (via a GIF).George Russell has been making his trade with the Mercedes F1 team since 2022. He has so far secured four Grand Prix wins, six pole positions, and 20 podium finishes.Mercedes' second driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli is also yet to sign a contract for next year.George Russell believes he will stay at Mercedes for 2026While fans have come up with their takes on Jenson Button's comments around George Russell's Mercedes prospects, the latter firmly believes that he will stay with his current employer.In the ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season, the 27-year-old has performed exceptionally in the Mercedes challenger and has even scored a Grand Prix win (Montreal). Quite recently, he was asked to talk about the prospect of him staying at Mercedes and in line with this, he added:&quot;I want to continue with Mercedes into the future. The fact is, Toto has never let me down. He's always given me his word, but he's also got to do what's right for his team, which includes me. But it also includes the thousands of people who work for Mercedes. The fact is, Toto has never let me down. He's always given me his word, but he's also got to do what's right for his team, which includes me, but it also includes the thousands of people who work for Mercedes. Via Startribune.In the ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season, George Russell currently finds himself in fourth place in the drivers' championship behind Max Verstappen (P3). Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, the upcoming weeks/months could give some clarity regarding Russell's 2026 future.