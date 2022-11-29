Nico Hulkenberg believes the Abu Dhabi test was difficult physically but he is ready to get back into Formula 1. Speaking to the on-site media in Abu Dhabi, the German said:

“It was hard, it was tough. I was feeling some human degradation towards the end of the day too, but that was to be expected. Actually, I coped better than I expected to be honest. So that’s good, but still obviously three months of hardcore preparation now.”

Nico Hülkenberg @HulkHulkenberg Very happy to move into a full-time drive with @HaasF1Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula One and I am excited to get the opportunity to do what I love the most again. I want to thank Gene & Günther for their trust! Very happy to move into a full-time drive with @HaasF1Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula One and I am excited to get the opportunity to do what I love the most again. I want to thank Gene & Günther for their trust! https://t.co/47cBbm1YJl

Nico Hulkenberg will be replacing Mick Schumacher for the 2023 season and was in Abu Dhabi for the 2023 Pirelli tire test. Looking ahead at the winter before he returns to the sport, Hulkenberg feels he is ready to prepare physically and mentally to compete in the 2023 season. The former Force India driver was confirmed for the 2023 lineup at the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

Nico Hulkenberg believes the test has given him extra mileage

The returning German driver believes the 2023 tire test gave him extra mileage on the current Haas VF22. Given the limited running available in both preseason tests, Nico Hulkenberg believes the Abu Dhabi testing gives him time to understand the car.

Describing his test in Abu Dhabi, the Haas driver said:

“For me, it was about getting a first taste of it, experiencing the car, get the mileage and a lot of standard, basic procedures as well which are important. Because pre-season is pretty limited as we know.”

Nico Hulkenberg has not had a full-time F1 seat since 2019 and was a substitute for several teams, including Aston Martin, during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The German’s cameo was hailed by many. Additionally, in 2022, the driver outperformed Lance Stroll when he briefly replaced Sebastian Vettel early in the season.

The 35-year-old returns to the sport to join Kevin Magnussen in the American outfit. With slithers of impressive performances in the 2022 season, the team will definitely have something to build on for next year.

Hopefully, the German can get a second lease on life to end his record of not having a single podium in a 10-year-long career.

