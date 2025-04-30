Nico Hulkenberg backs Gabriel Bortoleto for “long and successful” F1 career

Nico Hulkenberg, who is in his 14th year of racing in Formula 1, recently made a prediction about rookie driver and teammate Gabriel Bortoleto. The German driver shared his thoughts on Bortoleto, stating that he believes the young driver will be in the sport for a long time, with a triumphant career ahead of him. Bortoleto joined F1 for the 2025 season, and while he's yet to score any points, his teammate has faith in him.
Nico Hulkenberg was commenting on the Brazilian driver's performance so far as a newbie on the grid when he said:
"I think he will have a long and successful Formula 1 career." [via PitDebrief]
Hulkenberg is not alone in this opinion. Fernando Alonso, whose management firm A14 is in charge of Gabriel Bortoleto, said something similar last month when he defended the 20-year-old driver against the comments made by Red Bull Racing's consultant Helmut Marko, who stated that he considers Bortoleto to be a "B" Grade driver.
The Spaniard suggested that Marko's words were nothing in the face of the fact that his driver secured the F2 title last year, with Red Bull-backed Isack Hadjar coming in second in the same championship. Alonso also shared his belief that both young drivers were primed for a strong career, but felt what Bortoleto did was extra special.
“I think maybe it refers to last year’s F2 [championship] with Isack and Gabriel. They finished 1-2, they both have incredible talent, and they both are in F1, which is a great sign. Let’s see what the future brings," he said.
“I hope for both to have a very long and successful career, but what Gabriel did, winning F3 and F2 in his rookie seasons… I think the future will tell, but I’m happy and proud of Gabriel,” he added [via F1].
So far this season, Gabriel Bortoleto sits at the bottom of the Drivers' Standings, having failed to make it into the points in any Grand Prix, and his highest finish being 14th place in China.
Gabriel Bortoleto's team shares new livery for Miami Grand Prix
The Kick Sauber team shared a look at the new livery for the car that will be piloted by Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix. The Sauber team is one of the teams on the grid that is showing up at the Miami International Autodrome with a special look for the event. However, the Stake-sponsored organization seems to be sticking to their green-and-black colour scheme, with the variation lying in the distribution of the colour on their vehicle, evoking a canvas with paint splattered on it.
"New exhibit just dropped. 🎨 Introducing our #MiamiGP Special Livery... 💚🌴"
Other teams that will be on track this weekend with a new look are Ferrari and Racing Bulls.
Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg will also be in special race suits for the GP, which starts on Friday, May 2nd.