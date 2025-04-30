Nico Hulkenberg backs Gabriel Bortoleto for “long and successful” F1 career

Nico Hulkenberg, who is in his 14th year of racing in Formula 1, recently made a prediction about rookie driver and teammate Gabriel Bortoleto. The German driver shared his thoughts on Bortoleto, stating that he believes the young driver will be in the sport for a long time, with a triumphant career ahead of him. Bortoleto joined F1 for the 2025 season, and while he's yet to score any points, his teammate has faith in him.

Ad

Nico Hulkenberg was commenting on the Brazilian driver's performance so far as a newbie on the grid when he said:

"I think he will have a long and successful Formula 1 career." [via PitDebrief]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hulkenberg is not alone in this opinion. Fernando Alonso, whose management firm A14 is in charge of Gabriel Bortoleto, said something similar last month when he defended the 20-year-old driver against the comments made by Red Bull Racing's consultant Helmut Marko, who stated that he considers Bortoleto to be a "B" Grade driver.

The Spaniard suggested that Marko's words were nothing in the face of the fact that his driver secured the F2 title last year, with Red Bull-backed Isack Hadjar coming in second in the same championship. Alonso also shared his belief that both young drivers were primed for a strong career, but felt what Bortoleto did was extra special.

Ad

“I think maybe it refers to last year’s F2 [championship] with Isack and Gabriel. They finished 1-2, they both have incredible talent, and they both are in F1, which is a great sign. Let’s see what the future brings," he said.

“I hope for both to have a very long and successful career, but what Gabriel did, winning F3 and F2 in his rookie seasons… I think the future will tell, but I’m happy and proud of Gabriel,” he added [via F1].

Ad

So far this season, Gabriel Bortoleto sits at the bottom of the Drivers' Standings, having failed to make it into the points in any Grand Prix, and his highest finish being 14th place in China.

Gabriel Bortoleto's team shares new livery for Miami Grand Prix

Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg look on ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: Getty

The Kick Sauber team shared a look at the new livery for the car that will be piloted by Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix. The Sauber team is one of the teams on the grid that is showing up at the Miami International Autodrome with a special look for the event. However, the Stake-sponsored organization seems to be sticking to their green-and-black colour scheme, with the variation lying in the distribution of the colour on their vehicle, evoking a canvas with paint splattered on it.

Ad

"New exhibit just dropped. 🎨 Introducing our #MiamiGP Special Livery... 💚🌴"

Ad

Other teams that will be on track this weekend with a new look are Ferrari and Racing Bulls.

Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg will also be in special race suits for the GP, which starts on Friday, May 2nd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More