Nico Hulkenberg insists Sauber “definitely going in the right direction” ahead of Audi transformation

With the Formula 1 mid-season break in full swing, Nico Hulkenberg has weighed in on the Sauber team’s performance ahead of its transition into Audi for the 2026 campaign. The 37-year-old stressed how the Swiss-based team is definitely progressing in the right direction ahead of its transformation.

The German driver who joined the Hinwil-based outfit at the start of the 2025 campaign detailed how, despite the several changes the team has experienced on its technical side, things are in the right direction in relation to the sweeping change set to herald the 2026 season. Nico Hulkenberg, as quoted by the Formula 1's official website, stated:

“Obviously so many things change on the technical side next year and I think many people are in the dark and we can only really just speculate. But what is being built behind the scenes and the infrastructure, and the team structure that we're building, that is growing. I think that looks good, [it] looks positive. Still a lot more to do if we look and compare ourselves to the top runners currently, but [we are] definitely going in the right direction.”

The Sauber team, with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, is currently experiencing its best campaign in recent years. The Swiss outfit currently sits in seventh place on the constructors’ standings with 51 points, a point behind sixth-place Aston Martin. In comparison to the 2024 season, the Sauber team recorded just four points through the campaign, with its points-scoring finish coming at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg reflects on the first half of his season

Nico Hulkenberg earlier reflected on the first half of the 2025 season. The former Haas F1 driver detailed how it has largely been a positive outing for him with the Suaber outfit.

The 37-year-old, who joined the Swiss outfit, stressed how he has experienced a change in fortune, particularly since the Spanish Grand Prix. Speaking as quoted by Motorsportsweek, he stated:

“Well, if I look back and reflect on it, I think it’s definitely more positive than anything else. Obviously, if you consider, looking from winter testing when we started, the first couple of races, then since Barcelona, five races consecutively in the points, a podium, a couple of really strong drives and performances from us.

“So, I think the trend is right. It would have been nice to start there, but it came differently But definitely recently, I think we are heading in the right direction.”

Nico Hulkenberg is currently experiencing his best start to a Formula 1 season in recent years. The veteran driver also brought an end to his lengthy podium wait, clinching a third-place finish at the British Grand Prix. Hulkenberg is ninth in the standings with 37 points.

