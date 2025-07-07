Nico Hulkenberg pays tribute to Max Verstappen after the Dutch driver becomes the first to congratulate him on his podium

Kick Sauber F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg was complimentary of Red Bull driver and friend Max Verstappen for congratulating him first after his maiden podium at the 2025 British Grand Prix on Sunday. The German driver finally broke an elusive record in the sport, as he stood on the podium for the first time in his career at the 239th time of asking.

The 37-year-old has made a name for himself in the sport as one of the most consistent drivers over the last decade and has proven his mettle driving in the midfield. After switching from Haas F1 to the Hinwil-based outfit, there were not massive expectations from Hulkenberg this year, given that the Swiss team would be transitioning to Audi next year.

Hulkenberg has surprised many with his performances this year, and finally, he took the first podium of his career. On the reconnaissance lap, Max Verstappen was delighted for his friend and was the first one to congratulate the German in the parc ferme.

Speaking to ViaPlay, Nico Hulkenberg appreciated the four-time F1 world champion's gesture and said:

“Max was the first guy when I get out of the car that he came. We go way back from karting days. I think we have a lot of respect I mean I have a lot of respect for him for what he does, what he stands for.. a great human being.”

Max Verstappen even waited for the Sauber driver on his private jet to travel to Monaco together.

Nico Hulkenberg comments on Kick Sauber's progress in 2025

Kick Sauber F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg recognized that the team has taken a step forward since introducing the upgrades in Barcelona, which has culminated in four points finishes in a row.

In his post-race press conference, the former Aston Martin driver said:

"If we had a dry race, it would have been a very different day and outcome for us. Whilst we've made some really good improvements since Barcelona, today is obviously circumstantial, and the conditions made this race and this result possible.

"But I feel in the midfield fight we've definitely gained some momentum, and we are a serious competitor there. That's where our fight is, but it's always about maximizing every race, every weekend, and just trying to do well."

Nico Hulkenberg also spoke about his initial reaction to the feat:

"It's been a long time coming, hasn't it? But, yeah, I always knew we have it in us, I had it in me somewhere. So what a race, coming from virtually last, doing it all over again from last weekend. It's pretty surreal, to be honest."

The German driver received a plethora of congratulations from fellow and previous F1 drivers he has raced with in the last 15 years.

