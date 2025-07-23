Nico Hulkenberg’s wife makes a fashion statement in black see-through dress with a 4-word reaction

By Samson Ero
Published Jul 23, 2025 22:08 GMT
F1 Drivers
Nico Hulkenberg and Egle Ruskyte during the F1 Drivers' private screening of F1 The Movie - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg’s wife, Egle Ruskyte, recently shared a short clip in a see-through dress. The wife of the Formula 1 star took to social media to share a post of herself in a black see-through outfit.

The Lithuanian-born fashion designer, known for her signature crochet designs and trendsetting style, posted the snapshot on her Instagram story. Ruskyte accompanied the post with the four-word caption:

“Meta dress in black.”
Nico Hulkenberg’s wife, Eglė Ruskyte, shared a post on Instagram. Image: @the_crochet_girl via Instagram

Ruskyte, who has been married to Nico Hulkenberg since 2021, has built a name for herself beyond the fame that comes with her partner’s career on the racetrack. Aside from being a model, she also boasts a fashion brand that champions handmade, sustainable fashion wear—like the outfit she modelled in her recent Instagram story.

The partner of Stake F1 Kick Sauber’s driver also has a strong presence in the Formula 1 paddock, often accompanying her husband to race weekends. Hulkenberg and Ruskyte share a daughter, Neomi Sky, born in 2021.

As Nico Hulkenberg continues his career in Formula 1, his wife is carving out her own path with a growing fashion brand that she models herself.

Egle Ruskyte shares a post from the F1 movie premiere with Nico Hulkenberg

Egle Ruskyte earlier shared a post of herself with her partner, Nico Hulkenberg, from their outing at the Formula 1 movie premiere. The fashion entrepreneur took to her social media to share a carousel of photos from the premiere, which took place in New York.

The wife of the former Haas F1 driver, who was among the host of F1 WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) that graced the event, posted several photos of herself alongside her partner on her Instagram account. She also accompanied the post with the caption:

“Special night last night with the F1 MOVIE premiere in NYC. The Crochet Girl obviously had to add something crochet to the look!”
Shifting attention to on-track action, while Ruskyte continues to make waves in the fashion space with her crochet designs, Nico Hulkenberg will be eyeing the possibility of claiming another podium after his eventful outing last time out at the British Grand Prix. The 37-year-old driver clinched what was his first podium finish in his 239th start in the open-wheel racing series.

The Kick Sauber driver had started the Silverstone event in 19th place but was masterfully able to claw his way up the grid in the rain-affected race to finish on the podium behind McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

With the Belgian Grand Prix now on the horizon and the Spa weekend predicted to be another wet-weather race, Hulkenberg will fancy his chances of executing another masterful drive to clinch what would be only the second podium finish of his illustrious Formula 1 career.

Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
