Nico Hulkenberg set to join Sauber in 2025 as Audi makes its first major signing

Nico Hulkenberg will join the Kick Sauber F1 team in the 2025 season as he becomes the first major signing for Audi, who will take over the team in 2026.

The German driver has had a successful stint at the Haas F1 team since joining them at the beginning of the 2023 season and had the measure of Kevin Magnussen in their two years racing together.

His eye-catching performances in the qualifying and races have caught the eye of the German manufacturer as they prepare to join the grid in 2026. The 36-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Audi that will see him race for them until the end of 2027 at least.

In their official statement, the CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG and also the CEO of the future Audi F1 factory team, Andreas Seidl, spoke about Nico Hulkenberg joining the team and said (via F1.com):

“We are very pleased to welcome Nico back here in Hinwil from 2025 and to compete with him in Formula 1. With his speed, his experience, and his commitment to teamwork, he will be an important part of the transformation of our team – and of Audi’s F1 project.

"Nico is a strong personality, and his input, on a professional and personal level, will help us to make progress both in the development of the car and in building up the team.”

Nico Hulkenberg expresses his excitement in joining the Audi project

Nico Hulkenberg stated that he had fond memories with the Hinwil-based team as he raced for them in 2013 which propelled him into the spotlight.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the German said of his new deal:

“I’m returning to the team I worked with back in 2013 and have fond memories of the strong team spirit in Switzerland. The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special.

"When a German manufacturer enters Formula 1 with such determination, it is a unique opportunity. To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honor for me.”

Nico Hulkenberg's departure frees up another seat at Haas F1 team for the 2025 season, with the team yet to announce his replacement.

It is still unclear whether Nico Hulkenberg will replace Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu, as both current Kick Sauber drivers are out of contract for the 2025 season, with Carlos Sainz being heavily linked with Audi as well.