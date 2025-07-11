Nico Hulkenberg shares an adorable clip playing tennis with his daughter

Kick Sauber F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg shared an adorable clip of his daughter Noemi Sky playing tennis on social media. The German was finally able to claim his first podium in Formula One at the recently concluded British Grand Prix last weekend.

The 37-year-old has been driving at the pinnacle of motorsport for close to 12 years and even made a couple of substitute appearances for Aston Martin during the COVID-19 pandemic. After making his full-time return to the grid in 2023 with Haas, Hulkenberg returned to his consistent points scoring and stunning one-lap prowess in the sport.

However, heading into Sauber, which will become Audi next year, not many had expected Nico Hulkenberg to perform at a high level due to the lack of competitive machinery. But both Hulkenberg and the Swiss team have surprised everyone with their pace since Barcelona.

On his Instagram story, the former Aston Martin driver shared a video of his daughter Noemi Sky playing tennis, to which he dropped a series of grinning emojis.

Snapshot of Nico Hulkenberg's daughter on his Story. Credits-Instagram/@hulkhulkenberg

Noemi Sky was born in 2021 to Nico Hulkenberg and Eglė Ruškytė and has been spotted in the F1 paddock frequently cheering on the former.

Kick Sauber team principal reflects on Nico Hulkenberg's podium

Kick Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley stated that Nico Hulkenberg's podium at Silverstone will bring a great sense of relief and belief in the Hinwil-based outfit that has not enjoyed a podium since Japan 2012.

As per ESPN, the former Red Bull man reflected on the German's feat and said:

"Really, for me, what I've taken from today is people start believing in us. I can say the words, I can say we're gaining momentum, I can say we're putting performance on the car, I can say [chief operating officer] Mattia [Binotto] and all the hard work he's been putting in before I came here is coming to light.

"But it's true. We've got a very long journey towards where we need to be as a team, and it's a great step when you're starting on that journey. You can think of the plan as a straight line and there's some hairpins on the way and there's some stoplights and traffic works. It's a great day for the team. Everyone's working so hard here. It was a mature race performance."

Nico Hulkenberg and Sauber have outscored Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the past four races and have jumped to P6 in the Constructors' Championship behind Williams F1.

The German, on the other hand, sits in P9 behind Alex Albon with 37 points to his name and trails the Thai driver by nine points at the halfway point of the season.

