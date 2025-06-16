Nico Hulkenberg shares picture with wife Eglė Ruškytė after securing another points finish for Sauber at the F1 Canadian GP

Nico Hulkenberg recorded a brilliant result at the Canadian Grand Prix as he scored four points for Sauber by finishing P8. The German then posted a carousel of images from the race weekend in Montreal, where he shared an image of him hugging his wife, Eglė Ruškytė, in the paddock.

Ad

Hulkenberg's eighth place finish was huge for Sauber, giving the team four vital points in the constructors' championship. A few points can make a big difference for a backmarker team in terms of prize money at the end of the year

Sauber had the slowest racecar among the F1 grid last year, as it managed to score only four points throughout the 24-race season, and finished last in the constructors' standings. But, the soon-to-be Audi outfit has seemingly found its groove, and now sits ninth with 20 points from the opening 10 races of the season.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, the Hinwil-based squad is no longer the team sitting last in the constructors' standings as points scored by Nico Hulkenberg have helped the squad stay ahead of Alpine. With another successful Grand Prix weekend under the belt, the 37-year-old shared some pictures on his Instagram from Montreal, where he could be seen enjoying the race result with his wife.

"baaam! back-to-back points !! Very happy with today's P8 and another one to build on @stakef1team 👊🏼💪🏼," Hulkenberg captioned the post.

Ad

Ad

Hulkenberg has been the sole point scorer for Sauber this season with Gabriel Bortoleto yet to open his account.

Nico Hulkenberg explains how he recorded a P8 finish at the Canadian GP

Nico Hulkenberg at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg's result at the Canadian GP was on the foundation of his impressive finish at the Spanish GP. He claimed a P5 result ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton at the European race, and showed how Sauber has improved over the past 12 months in terms of performance.

Ad

The 37-year-old had started outside the top-10, but his work to get into the points was made easy by the opening lap incident between Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto. So, keeping his nose clean at the 70-lap race helped him, as he said (via Sauber):

"I'm really happy with today's result - another strong race and more points on the board, which is always satisfying. I was able to stay out of trouble and take advantage of some battling ahead between Franco [Colapinto] and Alex [Albon] into Turn 8, which allowed me to gain a couple of positions exiting Turn 9. From there, it was about tyre management and maintaining consistent pace, making sure we executed the race cleanly."

Ad

"We've now shown competitive pace at two very different circuits which also means the recent update has been a clear step forward. Especially under race condition our car was more consistent, better balanced, and overall much more predictable to drive. That kind of stability really allows you to push when it counts."

On the other hand, Hulkenberg sits 11th in the championship standings, having amassed 20 points over the 10 races held so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More