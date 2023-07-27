Nico Rosberg explains the horrible ordeal that Sergio Perez has to go through as Max Verstappen's teammate

Former world champion Nico Rosberg mentioned that Sergio Perez faces questions about his form while going against Max Verstappen every weekend.

The Mexican driver is currently P2 in the championship but is no way near to challenging for the title as he is over 100 points behind Red Bull teammate and double world champion Max Verstappen. He has faced a mid-season slump in form which has put more pressure on him and even questioned his seat on the team.

While appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, Nico Rosberg empathized with Perez and said:

"First of all I would recommend to Sergio to really switch off all the media and everything, not look at social media because he’s going to be seeing so many memes going against him, comments going against him, journalists giving questions that are going against him you know, so you really need to separate yourself from that. I switched off from my entire social media, email, news world, and completely for the last six years when I was fighting for the championship."

He continued:

"He’s always saying I want to be champion in the winter and it’s time, he’s doing it anyways, just forget about that, race weekend by race weekend, come to the race and session by session do a fantastic job, prepare for it as best you can, risk manage out there and just do a fantastic job and rebuild like that."

Sergio Perez opens up about the challenge of going up against Max Verstappen

The Mexican driver recently stated that 90 percent of the drivers on the current grid will sink while competing against Max Verstappen in the same car.

While speaking with Mundo Depritivo, Sergio Perez said:

“90% of the drivers would sink next to Verstappen. If you are not mentally strong, you can’t be at Red Bull. You should not underestimate the level of pressure you are under here."

He added:

“Red Bull is a team where if you have a bad session you have five drivers in your sights. It’s constant pressure from the press. In these three years, I have never seen this in any other team before. With Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes, you name the team, all their drivers have had bad moments, but it’s OK. It’s not like Red Bull, you have a bad moment and you have to leave the team.”

It will be interesting to see if Perez gets closer to challenging Max Verstappen and putting all rumors surrounding his seat at Red Bull to bed for the rest of the year.