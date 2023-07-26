Nico Rosberg names ‘only problem’ Sergio Perez needs to tackle: “It always hits you because you have to listen”

Nico Rosberg, 2016 F1 world champion, feels that Sergio Perez will have to answer a lot of questions regarding his seat at Red Bull, and that could be one of the major issues that he would face.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Rosberg mentioned that journalists asking such questions takes a lot of mental toll on a driver.

"The only problem is that he still has to go to the racetrack and on Thursday he has to sit in front of 50 journalists and they’re going to ask him, 'hey, Sergio, you’re looking like you’re having the biggest struggle in your career, do you think you’re ever going to get out of this again?’

"You know, this is the journalist asking, and that, it always hits you. It always hits you because you have to listen."

Sergio Perez has faced some issues in the recent race weekends. Although he was on the podium in Hungary and made up quite a few places during the other races, his qualifying positions have been under the scanner.

The Mexican remained out of Q3 for five consecutive race weekends before the Hungarian GP, where he only qualified P9 while his teammate, Max Verstappen, was in the front row.

His seat in the Red Bull team has attracted a lot of speculation by analysts as he has been failing to perform to the team's expected levels, especially in a dominant car like the RB19.

Rosberg suggests what Sergio Perez needs to do to improve himself this season

As tough as the season might seem to be for Sergio Perez, he was at the top after the first few races. He managed to win two races and was battling his teammate, Max Verstappen, for the world championship. Perez still sits in second place but almost a hundred points behind Verstappen.

It is hard to say if Sergio Perez will be able to make up for the loss and be a contender for the world championship, but there is quite a lot that he will need to do to clear his rapport at Red Bull. This is exactly what Rosberg suggested, as he said:

"Come to the race and session by session, do a fantastic job, prepare for it as best as you can, risk manage out there and just do a fantastic job and rebuild like that. That’s what it’s about. That’s what he needs to try and do."