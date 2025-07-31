Former Formula 1 world champion and pundit Nico Rosberg claimed that he was glad that there was some clarity regarding Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's future for the 2026 season after the recently concluded Belgian Grand Prix. There has been a cloud over the Dutch driver's future with the Australian team since the start of the 2024 season, despite his contract with them running until the end of the 2028 season.Although Verstappen has maintained that he would see out his deal with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, there were rumors heavily linking him to a move to Mercedes next year. However, it is suggested that both the reigning four-time F1 world champion and the German team reached a consensus over his future and decided not to partner up.While appearing on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Nico Rosberg expressed his feelings towards Max Verstappen continuing his stay with Red Bull and said:''It's good to finally have clarity on that, that it was all around this exit clause. And then beyond that, we don't even know if he would have moved or not in any case, but now it seems that that clause has triggered him to be obliged to stay at Red Bull.''''And which, anyway, it still makes sense for him because it's so difficult to judge which team is going to be best next year with new regulations. And Red Bull certainly will be in a good position, I'm sure. So anyway, we have clarity there.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Verstappen's decision to race for Red Bull would also provide clarity to Mercedes and Toto Wolff regarding the situation with his own drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who are both out of contract at the end of the year.Max Verstappen previews the Hungarian GP this weekendRed Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was looking forward to racing at the iconic Hungaroring Circuit this weekend for the annual Hungarian Grand Prix and the ring in his 200th start in the sport.As per PitPass, the 27-year-old reflected on his achievement and said:&quot;We head into Hungary this week, and it is my 200th race with the Team so it is great to take time to look back at all the successes we have achieved as a Team and look ahead to the future as well.&quot;The Hungaroring hasn't always been our strongest track. I like the technical second sector, but it is, of course, difficult to overtake, so we will need to make sure we have a good qualifying session, and it is very important there to find the right balance of the car.&quot;Max Verstappen made his debut with Toro Rosso in Melbourne in 2015 and moved to Red Bull the following year in Spain and has been racing with them since.