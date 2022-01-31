Nico Rosberg reacts to Rafael Nadal's record win; jokes his infamous curse is broken

Rafael Nadal made history last night at the Australian Open by becoming the first player to win 21 Grand Slams after an intense and thrilling battle against Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev. Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg took to the internet to congratulate the Spaniard and joked that his jinx has finally come to an end. The German had played with Nadal before the beginning of the tournament and wished him luck for the same.

As history has it, Rosberg is famous for jinxing his top picks before any sporting event. An example is the case of Charles Leclerc and the Monaco Grand Prix where the devastated Ferrari driver did not even end up starting the race. Fans took to social media to hilariously react to the broken curse and celebrate Rafael Nadal's glorious win.

After jinxing Leclerc in Monaco and Germany's Football team at the Euros, I'm very happy that my "Good luck" for Rafa turned out well this time... #AusOpen Is my jinx career over...?!After jinxing Leclerc in Monaco and Germany's Football team at the Euros, I'm very happy that my "Good luck" for Rafa turned out well this time... Is my jinx career over...?! After jinxing Leclerc in Monaco and Germany's Football team at the Euros, I'm very happy that my "Good luck" for Rafa turned out well this time...😁 #AusOpen https://t.co/Az6O11cLXS

Nadal played a sensational match and demonstrated unbelievable endurance and drive. Initially down by two sets, he took his second Australian Open win over Medvedev with a scoreline of 2-6, 6-7(5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. The spectacular comeback will go down in history as one of the most thrilling moments in sport.

F1 community celebrates Rafael Nadal's victory at the Australian Open

Several drivers, including Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and George Rusell, took to Twitter to congratulate Nadal on his triumph at the Australian Open and celebrate the glorious match.

At the end of the five-hour, 24-minute match, the Spaniard addressed the crowd and revealed that coming into the tournament, he was unsure if he would be back again.

Nadal said:

“Being honest, one month and a half ago, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to be back playing tennis again. You really don’t know how much I fought to be here. Maybe one month and a half ago I would have said this would be my last Australian Open. But now that’s plenty of energy to keep going.”

Described by the Spaniard as "the biggest comeback" of his tennis career, the match was one of the greatest moments in tennis.

