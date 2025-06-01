Nico Rosberg reveals how he had to fund Kimi Antonelli's racing career because Mercedes was being 'cheapskates'

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg revealed that he funded Kimi Antonelli's karting career as Mercedes were apparently being 'cheapskates.' Rosberg stated that Antonelli was a part of his karting team in his junior days, and he supported him financially since the Silver Arrows didn't cover the kid's karting budget.

Ad

Antonelli is widely regarded as one of the most highly rated rookies in Formula 1 presently. After seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton quit Mercedes last year, team principal Toto Wolff placed faith in an 18-year-old Antonelli by promoting him to the big leagues.

In 2025, the Italian rookie made his debut and has since impressed with positive results. In eight races, he has accumulated 48 points to rank P7 in the championship standings.

Meanwhile, during the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, former Mercedes world champion Nico Rosberg revealed an insightful story regarding Kimi Antonelli's development in his karting days. He revealed that the kid was a part of his Rosberg Racing Academy, and he often chipped in financially since the Silver Arrow didn't reimburse his karting budget.

Ad

Trending

Talking to Sky Sports, Rosberg said (via Motorsport):

"He was in my karting team. And I even had to put in some of my own money because Mercedes was being such a cheapskate that they didn't pay up the whole budget. It was a tiny amount, but I had to put in a bit myself. He was one of the best go-karting drivers we have ever seen in the history of go-karting."

Ad

Antonelli had been a part of Mercedes' junior academy for years before his promotion to F1 in 2025. Toto Wolff, in particular, had high expectations of him, as he envisioned Kimi following Max Verstappen's rise to success and stardom.

However, the rookie is still 18 years old, and his present contract with Mercedes is set to expire by the end of the season.

Kimi Antonelli wary of tire degradation in Spain

Kimi Antonelli at F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Final Practice - Source: Getty

During the qualifying session of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli finished P6, whereas George Russell got a P4 start. After the session, the rookie driver opined that the race on Sunday would be difficult due to high tire degradation at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ad

Talking to Mirror.co.uk, he said,

"There was a bit of time here and there, but tomorrow is going to be a lot about race pace. We're going to race at the hottest time of the day, so degradation is going to be something to look at. It's not going to be easy, but, overall, we've been doing a lot of long runs, so we have quite decent data. We're also aware that the others are very fast, so let's see. I'm ready to do my best."

Kimi Antonelli has neither won a race this year nor has he managed to score a podium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More