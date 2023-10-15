Nico Rosberg shares his "dream candidate" to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Nico Rosberg feels Alex Albon will be the dream candidate to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

There have been plenty of conversations about Perez's future in his current team. Almost all of them have originated from the drop in form he has suffered since his win at Baku. The Mexican started the season impressively and won two of the first four races.

Since his win in Baku, where he beat Max Verstappen in a straight fight, Sergio Perez has struggled to keep up with his Red Bull teammate. While Verstappen has won all but one race since then, Perez has not even been in contention for a win in all these races, barring Miami.

What seems to be an even bigger worry for him is that the point lead he had in P2 in the championship standings is getting cut each passing week. There have even been reports that Red Bull has issued an ultimatum to Perez on improving his form and that he could lose his seat if he loses P2 in the championship.

Talking to Sky Sports about the Williams drivers, Nico Rosberg felt that Alex Albon was the dream candidate to replace Perez even though he is under contract for now. He also spoke about Logan Sargeant, Albon's teammate at Williams.

Rosberg said:

“Logan Sargeant is another one of those drivers who’s on shaky ground and really needs to prove himself, but he’s been making too many mistakes so honestly I think it’s going to be difficult for him to retain that seat for next year, especially because Albon is doing such a phenomenal job."

He added,

“Albon would also be a dream candidate actually for the Red Bull mother team for next year to replace Sergio Perez but unfortunately, as Helmut Marko was saying, Albon is locked in with a long-term contract there at Williams.”

Sergio Perez aiming to stay in F1 for a few more years

In a recent interview, Sergio Perez talked about his F1 future. He said he was looking to race for a few more years even though his contract with Red Bull ends in 2024.

“Well, right now I have a contract for next year. And it will be important to have a good year. I have the motivation to continue, and I want to stay for more years. Because I believe that I still have a lot to give in Formula 1. I would like to stay in F1 for at least 3-4 more years,” Perez said (as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

Multiple names, including Daniel Ricciardo, have been thrown into the mix when it comes to replacing Perez at Red Bull. Much could hinge on how the Mexican finishes the 2023 season.