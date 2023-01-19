Nicole Scherzinger once opened up about her split with Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton in an old interview :"Seven years was a long time"

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger were long-time partners before the two went their separate ways. The relationship began in Hamilton's early years and Scherzinger was one of the most recognizable faces to come to every race in the paddock. She was even present in the 2008 F1 Brazilian GP when Hamilton won his first-ever title.

However, after a seven-year relationship, both Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger decided to go their separate ways. In an interview on the American talk show The Wendy Williams Show in 2015, Scherzinger opened up about her relationship with Hamilton and how the two had split up. She had said:

"You know, everything happens for a reason. I'm a girl of faith and a strong believer, and seven years was a long time. Honey, that's all right, though. It's all in the spirit. Whatever you experience in life or relationships, you're obviously meant to grow from it and learn more about yourself. I think as women, we… I'm still learning so much."

She added:

"Sometimes we get into situations, but I think if you really trust, you work on yourself and you have faith, just know that things are working for you, not against you and not at you."

Lewis Hamilton achieved most of his career success after his split

Lewis Hamilton's split with Nicole Scherzinger happened in 2015. Since then, the Mercedes driver appears to have switched his focus to racing. A three-time world champion at the time (2015), Hamilton would take his career to unprecedented heights after that.

Having lost the 2016 title battle to Nico Rosberg, he took things up a notch from that point onwards. He would win four consecutive titles from 2017 to 2020: two against Sebastian Vettel driving for Ferrari (2017 and 2018), and the other two against his teammate Valtteri Bottas (2019 and 2020).

During this time, Hamilton has become the most successful driver in the history of the sport. He has seven world titles in the bag (a record shared with F1 great Michael Schumacher), the most career wins, as well as the most pole positions.

With Mercedes, he has built a legacy of being the best driver-team combination in the history of the sport as the team went on an eight-year-long run of consecutive world titles.

For the 2023 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton is in negotiations to finalize his contract extension with the team. This contract, in all likelihood, will give him a two-year extension and a stay with the team until the 2025 F1 season.

Poll : 0 votes