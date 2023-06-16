"No better comedian in F1 than Lawrence Stroll" - Fans laugh off Aston Martin CEO's claim of Lance Stroll reaching Fernando Alonso's level this year

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll recently claimed that his son, Lance Stroll, can reach teammate Fernando Alonso's level by the end of the 2023 F1 season.

Speaking to Reuters, Lawrence initially praised his son for performing great in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP. He claimed both his drivers will drive at an equal level by the end of this season.

“I think he demonstrated in Barcelona he’s now starting [to feel better]. It took six or seven races to feel better [from his injury]. I believe they [Stroll and Alonso] will be equal by the end of the season,” Lawrence Stroll.

Though Lawrence believes in his son, Lance has not been able to race anywhere near Fernando Alonso this season. The Spaniard has been able to bag most of the podium finishes this year despite being the eldest on the grid, while Lance Stroll has largely just about finished in the top 10.

Hence, this statement from Aston Martin's CEO was quite humorous to a lot of F1 fans. They reacted to his comments on Twitter and discussed how Lawrence Stroll was speaking out of his fatherly love. Others also joked about how delusional his comments potrayed him to be.

Here are some of the reactions to the comments:

"Say what you want, there is no better comedian in F1 than Lawrence Stroll!"

Celso Cruz 🇩🇪 @rekruten464 @formularacers_ aham.. Alonso is more experienced and is a two-time champion. I don't know how that could happen, maybe on the day of "são nunca". @formularacers_ aham.. Alonso is more experienced and is a two-time champion. I don't know how that could happen, maybe on the day of "são nunca".

"I mean Lance can get closer but he isn’t beating Alonso overall anytime soon."

Alonso Fan @412T2Stan @formularacers_ I mean Lance can get closer but he isn’t beating Alonso overall anytime soon. @formularacers_ I mean Lance can get closer but he isn’t beating Alonso overall anytime soon.

𝐄𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐧  @mercedesxrma @formularacers_ Oh, he’s planning to sabotage Alonso’s car because no way is Stroll being equal on pure pace. @formularacers_ Oh, he’s planning to sabotage Alonso’s car because no way is Stroll being equal on pure pace.

No one knows for sure how Lance Stroll will perform in the coming races. However, he needs to work a lot harder to match Fernando Alonso's level. and start taking podiums from Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Lance Stroll surprised by Mercedes' pace in the Spanish GP

Lance Stroll was taken aback by the steep pace improvement by Mercedes in the Spanish GP. The Silver Arrows brought a new upgrade package to Barcelona, which allowed them to drastically improve their performance and have a double podium finish.

After the race, Stroll summed up his race and spoke about the Brackley-based team.

"Mercedes had a rocket car. I'm not sure where they got that pace from," Stroll was quoted as saying by Motorsport-Total.

"I expected that we would be the strongest car after Red Bull. I expected that after all the racing this year. We had a lot of tire wear and were struggling with our pace compared to Merc and Ferrari. Red Bull is in a different league. We just didn't have the upper hand."

deni @fiagirly #SpanishGP : Lance Stroll: “[Mercedes] had a rocket ship. I'm not sure where they found that pace. I was expecting us to be the strongest car after Red Bull. I expected that after all the races this year. We just didn't have it.” : Lance Stroll: “[Mercedes] had a rocket ship. I'm not sure where they found that pace. I was expecting us to be the strongest car after Red Bull. I expected that after all the races this year. We just didn't have it.” #SpanishGP 🇪🇸: Lance Stroll: “[Mercedes] had a rocket ship. I'm not sure where they found that pace. I was expecting us to be the strongest car after Red Bull. I expected that after all the races this year. We just didn't have it.”

While Max Verstappen picked up another routine win, Lewis Hamilton came in second and his teammate George Russell finished third. It was also a good race for Lance Stroll, who finished fifth, while Fernando Alonso ended up in seventh place.

