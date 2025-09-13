“No doubt the talent is there”: Haas boss lauds F1 rookie Oliver Bearman 

Haas' Ayao Komatsu has laid out what he wants to see from rookie Oliver Bearman in the second half of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The team principal stressed that the Briton has the speed and talent to match the grid but must now turn that into consistent performances.

Bearman is in his first full-time campaign, after cameo appearances with Ferrari and Haas last year, and has been one of the rookies to watch. He has already shown flashes with results like P6 at Zandvoort, while also matching his experienced teammate Esteban Ocon in qualifying and races across weekends. In a midfield fight where Haas has slipped to ninth in the standings, Bearman’s potential to deliver consistently could be decisive.

Asked during the Italian Grand Prix weekend to assess Bearman’s progress, Komatsu was clear about what the youngster brings to the team.

"I think the speed, there’s absolutely no question. You see it, there’s no doubt the talent is there. Then for us, it’s really a matter of harnessing that talent and then delivering it consistently, every session, every race weekend, which is what we haven’t done. Again, we’re working with Ollie very, very closely, providing short-term objectives, getting feedback, work ethic, etc.," Komatsu explained (via F1).

That assessment fits the picture of Oliver Bearman's first half of the year. He has scored 16 points compared to Ocon’s 28, but has often run close to his teammate. Their head-to-head stands at 9–7 in both qualifying and races, proof that the rookie has not been overawed.

Esteban Ocon (31) leads Oliver Bearman (87) during the F1 Dutch Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Among rookies, Bearman’s return is modest but significant given the machinery at his disposal. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, in a Mercedes, has already amassed 66 points, while Isack Hadjar has collected 38 in the Racing Bulls. Against that backdrop, Bearman’s tally in a Haas looks impressive.

Ayao Komatsu also praised the rookie’s character inside the garage:

"He’s a great kid. He’s got such a great personality, a positive personality that motivates everyone, and then he’s very, very open-minded as well. He takes constructive feedback, even the criticism, very, very well, so we have a very good working relationship. It’s our target this year, races remaining, just to really showcase his talent consistently. That consistency is the key."

Oliver Bearman’s year has not been without setbacks. He failed to score in eight races and retired twice, but he responded by delivering a season-best P6 at Zandvoort immediately after the summer break despite starting from pitlane. For Haas, that comeback underlined his potential to recover and grow.

Ayao Komatsu on Oliver Bearman’s learning curve after Monza

Haas F1 Team Principal, Ayao Komatsu, Oliver Bearman, and Esteban Ocon at Bahrain testing. Source: Getty

At Monza, Oliver Bearman’s task was to make progress on the medium tire, running the same strategy as many around him. That left the Briton fighting for track position rather than relying on pit stops, and it led to a hard battle with Carlos Sainz late on.

As the former Ferrari man edged ahead into the corner, Bearman attempted to hold the inside line. Contact followed, spinning both cars and earning the Haas driver a 10-second penalty. He eventually crossed the line in P12.

For Ayao Komatsu, the focus now is on refining those race weekends.

"What I just mentioned about the short-term objectives, that’s very important. And then just simplify your life... You cannot waste a session, you cannot waste a lap, and we've to be driving everyone. We've to be demanding more from each other. So even though he’s a rookie, he’s 20 years old, he’s a Formula 1 driver, so he’s got to be driving the team as well."

That push extends beyond the track. Inside the garage, Komatsu wants Bearman to match Esteban Ocon in setting the tone, asking more from engineers, and maximizing every outing. The rookie season has already brought lessons, and Bearman is sitting just two penalty points away from a race ban after Monza.

It is all part of the growth curve for a 20-year-old driver in his first full season at the top level. For Haas, the aim in the remaining eight races is to turn those flashes of speed into regular points, while for Bearman the target is to transform raw promise into the steady hand of a future leader.

Formula 1 resumes with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Oliver Bearman will get his next chance to show the talent that his team boss sees so clearly.

